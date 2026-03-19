Cassava launches agentic network platform

Photo courtesy Cassava Technologies, Modified by ChatGPT based on a prompt by Gadget.

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Cassava Technologies has launched an agentic platform designed to significantly improve network performance across Africa. The technology company says Cassava Autonomous Network is the first African-ready, autonomous network designed to self-optimise mobile radio access networks (RAN) and built specifically for the unique complexities of Africa’s connectivity landscape.

The system is powered by Nvidia AI infrastructure, Nvidia NIM microservices, and Nvidia Network Configuration Blueprint. It offers policy-driven automation that replaces manual network adjustments with continuous, intelligent optimisations. This, says Cassava, reduces operational bottlenecks and increases efficiency by up to 75%.

Cassava Autonomous Network runs on CAIMEx, a localised multi-model platform that provides unified access to AI models through regional AI factories.

“Cassava Autonomous Network combines Nvidia’s AI infrastructure with the inclusivity of Africa’s networks’ needs and Cassava’s extensive experience in the telco industry”, says Ahmed El Beheiry, Cassava COO and chief technology and AI officer.

Ahmed el Beheiry Group COO and Group Chief Technology and AI Officer, Cassava Techhnologies.

“With this solution, we are delivering on a significant step toward intelligent, self-healing, autonomous networks that drive coverage, quality, profitability, and improve customer experience across the continent.”

According to Cassava, African telecom operators currently manage increasingly dense and complex networks under tight resource constraints. While 4G remains dominant in Africa (GSMA 2024 report), says the company, 5G continues to scale with daily optimisation remaining a manual bottleneck. Cassava Autonomous Network aims to eliminate these inefficiencies by automating the process and reducing repair time for minor issues from four days to approximately 35 minutes. The product is designed to work across all vendors and network generations (2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G), including legacy, hybrid, and cloud-native deployments.

“In today’s multi-vendor landscape, flexibility is the ultimate currency,” says El Beheiry. “Cassava Autonomous Networks provides a truly open architecture that respects existing RAN investments while introducing advanced agentic AI capabilities. Our solution allows telco operators to supercharge their hardware systems.”