Acer unveils new line-up of green tech

Acer established itself as an eco-friendly pioneer with an expanded line-up of green PCs and accessories. The Acer Vero series, which includes the Acer Aspire Vero personal laptop and the Acer TravelMate Vero for businesses, was designed within green guidelines.

The products use post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic and specially sourced recyclable packaging. The green product range is also more sustainable in the sense that the devices last longer. They have been built to be easier to dissemble, upgrade, and repair, improving their lifespan and preventing plastic from ending up in landfills.

The chassis of the Acer Aspire Vero laptop is comprised of 30% PCR plastic, reducing CO 2 emissions by up to 21% during production. The keycaps also contain 50% PCR plastic, and the 15.6-inch FHD IPS display is 99% recyclable. The device is as eco-friendly as it is powerful, equipped with 11th Gen Intel Core processors, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and Wi-Fi 6 capabilities. Similarly, the Acer TravelMate Vero is a green PC aimed at organisations that wish to take on more sustainable practices. It has more than enough processing power for optimal workplace productivity and comes with a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) and Acer ProShield Plus to provide enterprise-level security features.

Other additions to Acer’s Vero range include the Acer Veriton Vero Mini, an eco-friendly mini-PC that uses 25% PCR plastic in the chassis. And the Acer Vero BR277 features an eco-friendly FHD monitor with housing made from more than 50% PCR plastic and green certifications from world-leading sustainability monitors for IT products, ENERGY STAR and EPEAT. What makes the Vero range even more commendable is the fact that they use award-winning packaging made of 100% recyclable materials for all their products.

The Vero range is part of Acer’s Earthion platform, a pillar that has united the green initiatives of the company, its supply chain partners, employees, and consumers to try and find innovative and integrated solutions to environmental challenges. In 2020, the Acer Group successfully achieved its target of reducing carbon emissions by 60% worldwide. Hopefully, this year, results will be even more encouraging.

“Preserving our natural environment is one of the most important challenges we face today,” says Verusha Joseph, the online account manager at Acer. “We want to provide people with devices that not only make their lives better, but also help us build a more sustainable future. As Acer’s first sustainability-focused laptop range, the Acer Vero series is about creating a positive impact on our environment and encouraging other businesses and consumers to support the global green initiative.”