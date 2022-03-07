A closer look into ‘Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus?’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The new interactive murder mystery movie – which was filmed in lockdown – is set to launch on 18 March.

Wales Interactive and Good Gate Media have given a closer look into its latest interactive movie: Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus? (PC and consoles) and Who Muted Uncle Marcus? (Android, iOS).

The interactive film stars Andy Buckley (The Office, Jurassic World) as Uncle Marcus, Abigail Hardingham (Nina Forever, The Missing), Susannah Doyle (Black Mirror, Drop The Dead Donkey, About A Boy), Robbie Kay (Once Upon a Time, Pinocchio), Georgia Small (Five Dates), and Al Weaver (The Complex)

Who Muted Uncle Marcus? is an eccentric full-motion video (FMV) murder mystery with a twist: someone has poisoned Uncle Marcus. Uncover the truth in the yearly family quiz and try to save him before it is too late. Every year, Abby’s mum has a family quiz on her birthday. It’s a long-held tradition, one that brings the whole rich and eccentric family together – and one that Abby dreads.

But this year’s quiz comes with a shocking difference… as it’s about to begin, her beloved Uncle Marcus tells her that he’s dying – and someone in the family has poisoned him. Abby is the only one he can trust… You must find out who the murderer is before it is too late.

David Banner, executive producer/co-founder of Wales Interactive, says: “We’re proud to kickstart our 2022 slate of interactive movies with WPMOUM, a quirky murder mystery, co-produced by Good Gate Media, and developed with our in-house narrative tool WIST (Wales Interactive Scripting Tool). As fans of The Office (U.S.) we couldn’t be happier to have the hilarious Andy Buckley on-board as well as some familiar FMV fan favourites from the likes of Five Dates and The Complex.”

Who Muted Uncle Marcus? will be released on 18 March on PC & Mac (via Steam), iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.