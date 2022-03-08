Girls Can’t Surf – Streaming now on Showmax

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

In the 1980s, a group of renegade surfers took on the male-dominated professional surfing world to change the sport forever.

It’s the 1980s and the world of professional surfing is a circus of fluro colours, peroxide hair and male egos. Girls Can’t Surf follows the journey of a band of renegade surfers who took on the male-dominated professional surfing world to achieve equality and change the sport forever.

Featuring surfing greats Jodie Cooper, Frieda Zamba, Pauline Menczer, Lisa Andersen, Pam Burridge, Wendy Botha, Layne Beachley and more, Girls Can’t Surf is a wild ride of clashing personalities, sexism, adventure and heartbreak, with each woman fighting against the odds to make their dreams of competing a reality.

Nominated for Best Documentary at the 2021 Australian Academy Awards, Girls Can’t Surf has a 100% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes. “The film is a great tribute to all of these athletes and a timely reminder of everything that led up to the decision to raise the women’s prize money to parity with the men’s just two years ago,” says Sydney Morning Herald, adding, “The current generation has much to thank them for.”

Stream Girls Can’t Surf on Showmax here.