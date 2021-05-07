Connect with us

Framing John DeLorean – Out now on Netflix

From his rise in the auto industry to his fall from grace, John DeLorean’s legacy of power, fast cars and drugs comes to life in this documentary.

Who was the real John DeLorean? To some, he was a renegade visionary who revolutionised the automobile industry. To others, he was the ultimate con man.

The film is structured as a documentary with a number of involved people as interview subjects, and it features reenactments of certain important scenes of DeLorean’s story. It also features behind the scenes footage of the participants of the reenactment scenes with the crew, as well as proving their views on DeLorean out-of-character.

Watch Framing John DeLorean on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/sa-en/title/81092223

