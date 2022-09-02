Battlefield 2042 debuts Master of Arms

With Master of Arms, the latest season of the Battlefield 2042 sub-franchise, the Electronic Arts and Battlefield teams have delivered a new wave of content.

Battlefield 2042’s Season 2: Master of Arms is now available on all supported platforms. This latest episode of the franchise from Electronic Arts and the Battlefield team features a new wave of content, including a new map, weapons and hardware, updates to Battlefield Portal and 100 tiers of Battle Pass content. Core content additions, including new weapons, vehicles, and cosmetics, among other, are available to all players as part of the Free tier track in Battlefield 2042’s Battle Pass. Additional cosmetic items are earnable through a Premium version of the Battle Pass.

Players can take action against Panama in a new Stranded map. This battlefield is within a drained lake and features heated close-quarters combat in and around an illicit arms trade hub hosted within a shipwrecked tanker.

The charismatic ex-arms dealer Charlie Crawford, when he’s not raining down on enemies with his Mounted Vulcan stationary minigun, helps teammates by reviving them and refilling their gadget ammo.

Season 2: Master of Arms features an arsenal of new weapons and a new gadget. These include the AM40, a powerful carbine that will appeal to SMG and Assault Rifle users. The new Concussion Grenade is a throwable gadget designed to tactically confuse and disorient foes. Players can also now access Assignments, a way to unlock weapons in All-Out Warfare that was previously only available within Battlefield Portal, starting with the M60E4 and M16A3, with more unlockable weapons to come in future updates. Players will also be able to use assignments to unlock Season 1’s vehicles and weapons if they missed out the first time.

New vehicles are joining the fray. No-Pats can move along the battlefield in the four-seater EBLC-RAM, designed to manoeuvre efficiently at lower speeds. Coming in the first update of the season, zip around in the fast and fun Polaris RZR.

Battlefield Portal has received new Builder capabilities, which greatly expands the sandbox available to players. The new Custom Conquest preset for Battlefield Portal allows rule modifications to the classic Conquest mode, while user-editable objectives can bring with it many novel game types. The first update to the season will include additional Battlefield Portal content, including extra-small playspace options to allow for more unique experiences, as well as five classic weapons from across Battlefield 3, Battlefield Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 1942.