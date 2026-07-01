3D-printed whale tail becomes Garden Route landmark

The 3D Waffle Whale tail at the Waffling Whale Café, Formosa Bay Resort in Plettenberg Bay. Photo supplied.

With Plettenberg Bay renowned for whale sightings, the structure is expected to attract travellers for a unique selfie opportunity.

There’s a new reason for travellers to stop along the Garden Route. Towering above the entrance to Formosa Bay Resort in Plettenberg Bay is Africa’s largest 3D-printed structure. The striking Waffling Whale Tail – next to the resort’s iconic Waffling Whale Café – stands approximately five metres high, with a unique texture that mimics that of the café’s famous waffles.

Developed by Big Ideas 3D Printing for The Beekman Group, the 3D structure is intended to become a landmark on one of South Africa’s busiest tourism routes. With Plettenberg Bay renowned for its incredible whale sightings, the idea is to attract travellers for a unique selfie opportunity at this fresh roadside attraction that blends hospitality, public art and local storytelling.

Formosa Bay Resort found in the heart of the Garden Route. Photo supplied.

“Plettenberg Bay is one of South Africa’s best-known whale-watching destinations with a long-standing connection to marine life and ocean conservation,” says Beekman Group director Wayne Beekman. “We wanted to create something memorable that captures the spirit of this iconic coastline while giving travellers a reason to stop.

“The Garden Route is also one of the country’s most iconic tourism corridors, and this installation is a way to create an experience-led destination where visitors can take a selfie while taking some time out of their journey to spot passing whales. This really connects visitors with the region in a unique and accessible way.”

Celebrating spirit of Plettenberg Bay

Plettenberg Bay has long been regarded as one of South Africa’s premier coastal destinations. The town is internationally recognised for its Blue Flag beaches, whale and dolphin sightings, indigenous forests, lagoons, wine farms, restaurants, and adventure experiences.

Formosa Bay lifestyle Resort. Photo supplied.

“Plettenberg Bay already offers visitors an incredible mix of outdoor adventure and family-friendly experiences,” says Beekman. “We wanted to create an attraction that reflects that coastal energy, celebrates the iconic marine life, and really complements the region’s tourism experience.”

According to Beekman, travellers are increasingly seeking destinations that offer more than just accommodation.

“Tourism today is driven by experiences,” he says. “People want destinations that feel memorable and worth sharing. Attractions like this create a stronger connection to a destination and encourage travellers to stop longer and explore more.”

Creative design behind the sculpture

The Waffling Whale Tail design draws directly from one of the region’s most recognisable experiences: the fleeting sight of a whale diving beneath the ocean’s surface during whale season.

Whale-shaped waffles at the Waffling Whale Café Plettenberg Bay. Photo supplied.

The textured finish is inspired by the patterned surface of a Belgian waffle. This ties the structure directly into the adjoining Waffling Whale Café, an award-winning café recognised by Restaurant Guru, where guests can enjoy sweet and savoury whale-shaped waffles, breakfasts, desserts and signature freak shakes.

The base of the installation has also been designed to resemble flowing syrup, creating a playful visual identity that has already proven popular with passing motorists, families and social media content creators.