SA must build travel destinations

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The future belongs to countries that understand tourism is about creating places where people choose to visit, invest, live and do business, writes destination strategist BRIAN MPONO.

As governments around the world compete for investment, visitors, major events and global talent, South Africa has an opportunity to reposition tourism as one of its most significant long-term economic growth sectors—not simply through marketing campaigns, but through deliberate investment in destination development.

The countries and cities that will lead the next generation of tourism growth are those that understand that destinations are built, not advertised.

Tourism should no longer be viewed simply as a leisure industry. It is economic infrastructure. When properly developed, tourism stimulates investment, creates employment, supports small businesses, strengthens aviation, drives property development, attracts events and expands opportunities across entire value chains.

South Africa already possesses the natural assets required to compete with many of the world’s leading tourism destinations. The challenge lies in creating integrated visitor experiences that encourage people not only to visit, but to stay longer, spend more, invest with confidence and return.

The global tourism economy has become increasingly competitive. Visitors today are looking for complete experiences where accommodation, culture, entertainment, retail, dining, mobility, safety and technology work together seamlessly. Destinations that successfully integrate these elements become magnets for investment as much as they become magnets for tourists.

Technology will play an increasingly important role in shaping the competitiveness of South African tourism.

Technology is no longer an enhancement to tourism; it is becoming one of its competitive advantages. Smart mobility, digital payments, data-driven destination management, artificial intelligence, connectivity and seamless visitor experiences are rapidly changing how cities compete internationally. South Africa must embrace innovation as part of its tourism strategy if it is to remain globally relevant.

Brian Mpono destination strategist. Photo supplied.

Having worked extensively within hospitality and mixed-use destination development, I believe the future of tourism lies in creating precincts and cities where hospitality, business, residential living, retail, entertainment and public spaces function as one integrated economic ecosystem.

Successful destinations create confidence. Investors gain confidence to invest. Airlines gain confidence to expand routes. Event organisers gain confidence to host global events. Visitors gain confidence to return. Tourism ultimately becomes an ecosystem built on trust.

While several integrated developments across South Africa have demonstrated the economic value of destination-led investment, I believe the opportunity extends well beyond the country’s major metropolitan centres.

Every province has the potential to develop destinations that reflect its unique culture, heritage and natural assets. Tourism should not be concentrated in a handful of cities. With the right infrastructure, partnerships and long-term planning, destination development can become a catalyst for inclusive growth across South Africa.

Achieving this vision will require stronger collaboration between government, municipalities, investors, developers, tourism authorities and local communities.

No single institution can build a globally competitive destination alone. Sustainable tourism growth requires aligned leadership, long-term investment and a shared commitment to creating places that improve quality of life for residents while delivering memorable experiences for visitors.

South Africa is entering an important period in its economic development, where tourism can play a far greater role in diversifying growth, attracting investment and strengthening the country’s international competitiveness.

The future belongs to countries that understand tourism is not simply about attracting visitors—it is about creating places where people choose to visit, invest, live and do business. When we build destinations that inspire confidence, we strengthen local economies, create opportunity and elevate Brand South Africa on the global stage.