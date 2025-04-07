90% of travel managers use AI

Image by ChatGPT, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

New research from Serko and Sabre reveals key AI challenges, successes, and priorities for the corporate travel sector.

New research reveals that over 90% of US-based travel managers at companies with more than $50-million in revenue use AI or generative AI (GenAI).

Respondents report primarily using it for cost savings (71%), enhancing the traveller experience (68%), and improving data analysis (63%).

This widespread adoption was uncovered in the 2025 State of AI in Corporate Travel: Unlocking Opportunities, Overcoming Challenges.

The research, which surveyed more than 300 participants, was conducted by Serko, a provider of online travel solutions for business, and Sabre, a global travel technology company.

The findings shed light on how AI and GenAI are reshaping the business travel landscape – and where organisations are still falling short.

“The study’s results are clear: while AI adoption in corporate travel is high, success isn’t guaranteed,” said Darrin Grafton, CEO and co-founder of Serko.

“Yes, 90% of travel managers say they’ve implemented AI or GenAI, but too many are still hitting roadblocks.

“Whether it’s poor implementation, a lack of internal capabilities, or limited partner support, these challenges are preventing organisations from realising the full value of their investment. That’s exactly where technology players like Serko or Sabre have an opportunity to step up.”

Other key findings include:

Positive return on investment : About half (52%) say AI has exceeded expectations; 45% say it’s meeting them. Use cases include booking optimisation (73%), pricing and cost savings (70%), and chatbot-based traveller support (64%).

: About half (52%) say AI has exceeded expectations; 45% say it’s meeting them. Use cases include booking optimisation (73%), pricing and cost savings (70%), and chatbot-based traveller support (64%). Transformational potential : Nearly half of travel managers believe AI will have a “significant” or “transformative” impact on their programs over the next five years.

: Nearly half of travel managers believe AI will have a “significant” or “transformative” impact on their programs over the next five years. Support shortcomings : While some respondents feel supported, 49% say support from travel partners is only “moderate,” and 11% say they’ve received little or no help. Tech provider support shows similar results.

: While some respondents feel supported, 49% say support from travel partners is only “moderate,” and 11% say they’ve received little or no help. Tech provider support shows similar results. Biggest roadblocks: Implementation hurdles (46%), lack of internal talent (19%), and budget constraints (14%) are slowing progress.

As the study suggests, AI has moved from experimentation to expectation, but the survey indicates too many corporate travel programs are struggling to scale their efforts effectively. That’s where travel technology partners must take a more proactive role to bridge the gap between potential and performance.

Sundar Narasimhan, SVP and president of Sabre Labs, says: “The corporate travel industry is moving quickly from exploring AI and GenAI to deeply embedding it into their operations.

“What was once a ‘nice-to-have’ is becoming an operational necessity. Companies that fail to integrate AI-driven decision-making risk falling behind – not just in efficiency and cost savings, but in their ability to deliver the seamless, personalised experiences that travellers now expect.

“Our focus is on helping our customers navigate this shift with confidence, helping to ensure they have the right tools, strategies, and support to turn AI investment into meaningful traveller and business outcomes.”

Serko and Sabre say it’s not enough to innovate for innovation’s sake. The responsibility lies with technology providers to simplify implementation, provide smarter automation, and actively guide customers through their AI transformation journeys.

According to the companies, this means aligning roadmaps to real-world needs, reducing integration complexity, and helping to ensure that AI delivers not only performance improvement, but traveller-centric value.

Andrew Revell, Serko’s head of AI, says: “This is a defining moment for the industry. Our customers are asking not just for tools, but for trust, expertise, and a clear path forward. We are focused on delivering on all three.”