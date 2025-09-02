Range Rover HSE: Presence meets purpose

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

It doesn’t like parking garages, but then that’s not where this luxury hotel on wheels belongs, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

The Range Rover has always occupied its own category, and the latest HSE Ingenium 3.0-litre diesel reinforces that position. Few vehicles look this large when you approach them.

At more than five metres long and over two metres wide, it fills the pavement and pushes everything else into the background. Its shape avoids showy angles or exaggerated curves. Surfaces are straight and unbroken, headlights remain narrow, and flush door handles vanish until called on. Size alone creates presence, and the design sharpens it rather than competes with it.

The one drawback of this imposing presence is that it does not find underground parking garages particularly friendly.

Inside the Range Rover HSE

Open the door and the scale of the vehicle becomes unmistakable. Leather wraps the seating and wood accents stretch across the dashboard. The impression is one of order and weight. I spent time working through the seat adjustments, which cover almost every angle of the human frame. The value becomes obvious only after several hours of driving: with heating, cooling and massage, the seats change long-distance travel into something more like recovery than endurance.

Rear passengers receive the same consideration. Ventilation and power recline transform the second row into an equal partner to the front. In many SUVs the rear feels secondary; in this cabin it feels essential. Every part of the interior reinforces the idea that the Range Rover is meant for journeys measured in hours rather than minutes.

The Range Rover HSE technology

A 13-inch Pivi Pro screen dominates the centre of the dash, responsive and easy to navigate, without turning the cabin into a giant tablet. The driver display and head-up projection support rather than distract, although the latter only comes into its own at night, when daylight doesn’t blend it into the background. Physical controls remain where they matter, particularly for functions used most often.

The Meridian Signature Sound System elevates the experience further. With 1,300 watts and 22 speakers, it creates genuine scale. I tested it with music ranging from late-night jazz to classic rock on the highway. At low levels the balance and clarity impressed, while at high volume it retained structure rather than collapsing into noise. The system proves itself across extremes rather than only at one setting.

Driver assistance fits the same mould. Adaptive cruise with steering support, blind spot monitoring and a 3D surround camera ease workload without taking control away. They add security to the experience but remain tools rather than masters.

The overall impact of the tech is that the ride feels like settling back in a luxury hotel room while all around the traffic descends into standardised chaos.

On the road with the Range Rover HSE

The Ingenium 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel develops 258 kW and 700 Nm. Figures suggest strength, and the delivery confirms it. Acceleration to 100 km/h comes in six seconds, but the character matters more than the number. The powertrain flows with consistency, never feeling strained. The mild hybrid system smooths delivery further, storing energy and redeploying it without the driver needing to think about it.

Thar summed up my rides: I almost forgot I was in charge, while remaining fully in control.

On the highway the Range Rover feels built for distance. Adaptive suspension and four-wheel steering combine to make a vehicle of this size surprisingly manageable at speed. It settles into long strides, and the hours pass without fatigue. In the city the dynamic changes. Parking spaces shrink, tight roads become obstacles, and every turn requires more planning than in smaller vehicles. The reward is composure in wide, open conditions; the trade-off is effort in confined ones.

Range Rover HSE off-road

A Range Rover badge carries an expectation of capability beyond tar, and this HSE meets it. Air suspension lifts clearance to 291 mm, giving approach and departure angles usually reserved for purpose-built 4x4s. A wading depth close to a metre adds another dimension. Most owners will rarely see conditions that require this (full disclosure: I didn’t), yet the knowledge of that depth of engineering changes how the vehicle feels on every surface.

I took it onto gravel with the suspension raised, and the confidence was immediate. The body floated above ruts, and the drivetrain adapted without hesitation. The systems that allow this may remain unused in daily driving, but they define the authenticity of the Range Rover.

Space and practicality in the Range Rover HSE

Practicality appears in every corner. The boot holds more than 800 litres with the rear seats up, and more than 2,300 litres when they fold flat. A powered split tailgate and suspension that can lower at the rear ease loading, whether luggage or sports equipment.

The panoramic roof draws light into the cabin, offsetting the darker trims. Climate control covers four zones, and an air purification system adds another layer of comfort. Every seat feels accounted for, with equal focus on driver, front passenger and rear occupants.

Price of the Range Rover HSE

The cost of the Range Rover HSE comes to just over R3.6-million. Options climb rapidly, but even at the base level, this is a vehicle aimed at a select audience. It offers a mix of size, refinement and ability that few rivals can replicate. For buyers willing to pay for that mix, the Range Rover delivers it without compromise.

The Range Rover HSE Ingenium 3.0 diesel is an environment that combines travel, luxury and engineering. Driving it is all about assurance: assurance that long journeys will feel manageable, that genuine off-road ability remains intact, and that presence on the road translates into authority rather than spectacle.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge”.