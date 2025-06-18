Zoho goes Solo in South Africa

Photo courtesy Zoho.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Zoho has strengthened its South African presence with a new solopreneur app, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Global technology company Zoho has announced a robust 35% year-on-year revenue increase in South Africa for 2024. The company attributes this growth to rising adoption among mid-sized businesses and larger enterprises, with a 67% surge in uptake from the upmarket segment.

Reaffirming its long-term commitment to South Africa’s evolving entrepreneurial ecosystem, Zoho this month unveiled Zoho Solo, a mobile application specifically created for the country’s solopreneurs. The announcements were made at Zoholics South Africa, the company’s annual user conference.

“South Africa is a key market for us in the region, and we are committed to deepening our presence here,” said Hyther Nizam, president of Zoho Middle East and Africa. As part of our transnational localism strategy, staying globally connected while remaining locally rooted, we are investing in locally-hired, customer-facing teams, expanding our partner ecosystem, and launching localised applications.

“By bringing our globally proven technology tailored to the unique needs of the South African market, we aim to support the country’s digital empowerment goals and foster long-term growth and innovation.”

Zoho Solo has been designed with the realities of solopreneurs in mind. The mobile application brings together core functions such as client management, task tracking, invoicing, and expense control, into a single, easy-to-use interface. Zoho Solo users can manage communications, track billable hours, and monitor day-to-day responsibilities directly from their mobile devices.

Andrew Bourne, regional manager for Zoho Southern Africa, said at Zoholics: “South Africa has a vibrant, resilient entrepreneurial spirit. As a company committed to empowering businesses of all sizes in South Africa, we understand the unique challenges faced by solopreneurs in the region, and we want to provide them with the tools and resources they need to succeed.

“With Zoho Solo, we’re offering solopreneurs a dedicated platform that understands and supports their journey, from project to payment. We are excited to see the impact it will have on the local business community, and we are committed to continuously improving and expanding our offerings to meet their evolving needs.”

The app offers a level of functionality often absent from comparable tools. Invoices can be created and customised. Users can track income and expenses in real time, with visual dashboards providing clear insight into profitability.

Mileage tracking is also included, allowing users to record travel by entering odometer readings or trip distances, with the system calculating deductible amounts accordingly. Each entry is categorised, time-stamped, and stored, making it ideal for professionals such as consultants, photographers, and freelancers who are constantly on the move.

The app operates fully offline, a significant advantage for those working remotely or in areas with inconsistent connectivity.

Zoho Solo has been thoughtfully localised for South African users. Pricing is listed in Rand to shield customers from currency fluctuations, and several of the design elements were refined in response to feedback from early adopters.

Zoho Solo is available for immediate use in South Africa and offers a free plan for early-stage users and a pro plan at R99/month, billed monthly.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.