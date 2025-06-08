Quantum Computing investment surges

Image by Microsoft Bing Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

New findings reveal 84% of IT directors expect significant industry impact from quantum computing within five years.

IT Directors at major global corporations are significantly increasing quantum computing budgets in anticipation of transformative industry impacts.

New research from Naoris Protocol, pioneers in Post-Quantum Infrastructure, reveals that an overwhelming 84% of IT Directors expect quantum computing to have either a “huge” (29%) or “big” (55%) impact on their industries within five years. Only 16% predict minimal effects.

The global study surveyed IT leadership at organisations with minimum annual revenues of $300-million across the US, UK, EU, and APAC regions. It found near-universal quantum technology adoption, with 99% of respondents already allocating budget to quantum solutions. Notably, 41% are currently investing 10% or more of their technology budgets in this emerging field.



According to a recent study by Naoris, 85% of organisations expect to allocate at least 10% of their technology budget to quantum solutions within the next five years. This significant investment trend coincides with Naoris’s introduction of the Sub-Zero layer, an innovative technology that enables integration between blockchain, AI, and physical infrastructure validation for on-chain transactions.

Around one in five (17%) estimate they will be spending 30% or more on quantum solutions.

Nearly half (48%) of IT directors strongly agree that the future of quantum computing lies in its potential integration with other emerging technologies such as blockchain, AI and advanced machine learning. The other 52% slightly agree with the view.

Following a recent alert from BlackRock that quantum computing poses a serious threat to Bitcoin ETFs, securing blockchain infrastructure is becoming an increasingly important priority. Naoris Protocol’s Sub-Zero layer provides a post-quantum solution which enables any L1 or L2 blockchain to become quantum-resilient without hard forks. It aims to deliver a decentralised, trusted AI infrastructure.

The research found 85% of IT directors expect increased collaboration over the next three years among academic institutions, technology companies and government research labs to address technological hurdles. A quarter (25%) predict dramatic increases in collaboration.

Around three-quarters (76%) expect the quantum computing market will be worth at least $65-billion within seven years compared with its $8.6-billion value at the end of last year.

The key driver for growth, according to the study, is the expansion in industrial applications for quantum computing with multiple industries finding transformative applications.

More investment in research and development by major firms including IBM, Google, Microsoft and Amazon is the second biggest factor in growth of quantum computing ahead of government and academic support and funding.

“Major companies worldwide are focusing on the potential challenges and opportunities from the development of quantum computing as demonstrated by the planned growth in their budgets,” says David Carvalho, CEO and founder of Naoris Protocol.

“There are clearly risks to cybersecurity but there is a growing awareness of the technological developments already underway such as integration with blockchain which can help mitigate the risks and enable firms to benefit from the opportunities.

“Decentralised trusted AI infrastructure will be central to that as it ensures AI trustworthiness, removes single points of failure and maintains data integrity.”

Naoris Protocol is specifically designed to restore trust and security between organisations and digital systems that previously could not trust each other. Its recently unveiled Decentralised Post-Quantum Infrastructure protects both Web2 and Web3 environments, including physical infrastructure and EVM-compatible blockchain transactions. This is a significant step forward as part of its mission to revolutionise cybersecurity and digital trust through decentralised technology across industries such as finance, telecommunications and healthcare.