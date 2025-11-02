TikTok reveals SA Songs of the Summer

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The music list highlight’s TikTok’s influence in driving music discovery and global exposure for local artists.

TikTok has released the Songs of the Summer 2025 list, featuring tracks that have dominated South African feeds and inspired trends. The list, says TikTok, highlights the significant role it has in fostering music discovery and propelling local artists onto the global stage.

Topping the list is Ngishutheni, an Amapiano-infused hit by Goon Flavour, Master KG, and Eemoh. The song is about feeling confident and enjoying life. The isiZulu title translates to “take my picture”.

The TikTok Songs of the Summer 2025 list includes:

Ngishutheni – Goon Flavour, Master KG & Eemoh Magumba – Khadeair ft. Kaytah & Peekay Mzee Isaka (6am) – CIZA, Jazzworx & Thuthukile Bengicela – MaWhoo, GL_Ceejay & Thuthukile ft. Jazzworx My Darling – Chella Uziwa Kanjan – Jazzworx, MaWhoo, Thuthukile & GL_Ceejay Unikhodima – Nhloso Khwela ft. Shena Waselahlankosi Uyisela – UNjoko & Limit Nala Tholukuthi (Clap Song) – Jazzworx, GL_Ceejay, Thuthukile & MaWhoo Abantwana Bakhe – DJ Maphorisa, Xduppy & Kabza De Small ft. Thatohatsi, Young Stunna & Nkosazana Daughter

“TikTok is where music truly comes to life,” says Toyin Mustapha, TikTok head of music partnerships for UK, Ireland and Sub-Saharan Africa. “It’s a space where songs are discovered, collective enjoyment is cemented, artists grow and opportunities open up in ways that weren’t possible before.

“What makes it special is the community, where fans, creators and musicians all come together to shape culture, and in this case, seasons, in real time. The Songs of the Summer show how powerful that connection is, and how TikTok continues to be the platform where South African music can break boundaries and reach the world.”

