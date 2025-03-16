Stream of the Day
Twitch teams up with new puzzle game
In ‘The Bench’, viewers can influence streamers’ gameplay with pigeons, raccoons, and non-playable characters.
Twitch integration will be available for the upcoming puzzle game The Bench, allowing viewers to alter live streamers’ gameplay by spawning friendly pigeons, vicious raccoons, and non-playable characters.
In the game, players take on the role of an elderly man. Frustrated with his caretakers and plagued by hallucinations – possibly caused by his medication – he becomes determined to escape. With a plan in mind, he sets out to reclaim his freedom with an army of pigeons.
Players can search for hidden objects, including binoculars and gate keys. However, raccoons pose a major threat to one’s escape and the pigeons, so players must protect their feathery army at all costs.
Twitch viewers’ usernames appear alongside their in-game actions, allowing streamers and audiences to see who is assisting or creating obstacles.
Photo supplied.
The Bench features several mini-games such as chess and bowls. Players can solve newspaper puzzles, and collect stamps for a notebook. The world features colourful, hand-crafted environments with interactive elements and diverse biomes.
Where to play?
The Bench is coming to Steam soon. A free demo is available.
* Visit the Steam page for ‘The Bench’ here.