Twitch teams up with new puzzle game

Twitch integration will be available for the upcoming puzzle game The Bench, allowing viewers to alter live streamers’ gameplay by spawning friendly pigeons, vicious raccoons, and non-playable characters.

In the game, players take on the role of an elderly man. Frustrated with his caretakers and plagued by hallucinations – possibly caused by his medication – he becomes determined to escape. With a plan in mind, he sets out to reclaim his freedom with an army of pigeons.

Players can search for hidden objects, including binoculars and gate keys. However, raccoons pose a major threat to one’s escape and the pigeons, so players must protect their feathery army at all costs.

Twitch viewers’ usernames appear alongside their in-game actions, allowing streamers and audiences to see who is assisting or creating obstacles.

The Bench features several mini-games such as chess and bowls. Players can solve newspaper puzzles, and collect stamps for a notebook. The world features colourful, hand-crafted environments with interactive elements and diverse biomes.

Where to play?

The Bench is coming to Steam soon. A free demo is available.