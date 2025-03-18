Gen AI goes gaming

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In Public Eye, players can solve crimes by analysing evidence and deciphering interviews through an in-game app. The game’s AI-powered assistant, ADA, provides personalised experiences by guiding players through investigations, offering insights, and adapting to playstyles.

Public Eye is the first game created by Wolf Games, a startup that is creating AI generated cinematic games customised for players. The company launched this month with $4-million in seed funding from television and music industry giants.

Wolf Games’ investors include television producer Dick Wolf, the creator and executive producer behind Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, One Chicago, and the FBI branded series. Also backing the project is music industry entrepreneur Jimmy Iovine, co-founder of Interscope Records and Beats by Dre. Paul Wachter, founder and CEO of Main Street Advisors and chairman of UTA, is among the key investors.

Photo supplied.

A still frame from an AI-generated scene in the trailer for Public Eye.

Wolf Games was co-founded by Elliot Wolf, Andrew Adashek, and Noah Rosenberg. Wolf is the co-creator of the Prime Video series On Call and podcasts such as Law & Order: Criminal Justice System, Hunted, and Dark Woods. Adashek is an Emmy-winning entrepreneur and former Head of Television at Twitter. Rosenberg is a serial startup founder who launched Pikazo, the first generative AI app to reach number one in the Apple App Store.

Wolf games says that at the heart of the company is its groundbreaking AI engine that revolutionises daily casual gaming by generating richly detailed, responsive worlds in real-time. The technology shapes itself around player choices, dissolving traditional boundaries between daily gameplay and great storytelling for a deeply engaging and personalised experience.

“At Wolf Games, our mission is to deliver unprecedented fun fuelled by compelling stories,” said Elliot Wolf, chief creative officer and co-founder of Wolf Games. “We believe using AI to simply make traditional games, television, and film cheaper is a fool’s errand.

“With our generative gaming platform, we’re building wholly new entertainment experiences that are deeply engaging and never before possible.”

Dick Wolf, chairman and CEO of Wolf Entertainment says: “The combination of gaming and television is the most revolutionary synergy to emerge in entertainment since streaming. I’m always excited to explore new ways to tell compelling crime stories, and what Elliot, Andrew, and Noah are building is true innovation.”

Public Eye is launching later this year (2025).