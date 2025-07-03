Apple Music reveals decade’s top 500

Photo by Alexander Sinn on Unsplash.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The platform’s new playlists include the decade’s most-streamed songs and each user’s most replayed tracks.

Apple Music is counting down the 500 most-streamed songs on its platform over the past ten years in celebration of its 10th anniversary. The countdown, which started on 1 July 2025, reveals 100 songs each day. The countdown concludes tomorrow (5 July 2025) with the release of the top 100 tracks and the 10 Years of Apple Music: Top Songs playlist on Apple Music Radio.

Apple Music Radio has been a key component of Apple Music since the service launched. It offers a continuous 24/7 stream featuring global music premieres, interviews, curated specials, and live performances. The platform focuses on artist-led content and curated programming to connect listeners with music and creators in real time. It is accessible for free to users worldwide.

Apple Music is launching Replay All Time, an extended version of its annual Replay feature. The new experience allows subscribers to view and stream the songs they have played most frequently since joining the platform. This playlist is accessible from the Home tab in the Apple Music app.

“When we first launched Beats 1 it was a leap of faith, the first live global radio station for a digital world,” said Zane Lowe, Apple Music’s global creative director and radio host. “We knew we wanted to build something special where artists could come and tell their stories and fans could feel connected. Ten years on, Apple Music Radio is everything we hoped it would be. It’s a place where we can ‘eventise’ music, a place where music comes first, always. I’m just as excited for what’s to come as I was on day one.”

Apple Music Radio hosted specials and live programming this week, which are now available to stream. These include Don’t Be Boring: The Birth of Apple Music Radio with Zane Lowe and Ebro Darden, a retrospective on the platform’s early days from the launch of streaming radio to the artist-led shows that defined its identity. Zane Lowe, Ebro Darden, and special guests looked back on key moments from the past decade.

The programming continued with 10 Years of Apple Music, an extended broadcast on Apple Music 1 that explored major artist moments, exclusive releases, live events, and cultural milestones that have shaped the service.

The programming concluded with Live: 10 Years Of Apple Music, a live broadcast hosted by Lowe and Darden featuring performances and appearances by artists closely associated with the platform’s growth.

Apple creative hub

Apple is launching a new studio space in Los Angeles, designed to support artist-led content creation and innovation in audio. Scheduled to open later in 2025, the facility is intended to enhance opportunities for artists to produce and share their work, while fostering closer engagement with listeners.

Rachel Newman, Apple Music’s co-head, says: “Apple Music Radio has always been a home for storytelling and artistry, serving as a space for bold conversations and surprising moments. With this new studio we are furthering our commitment to creating a space for artists to create, connect, and share their vision.”

The studio is a three-storey facility spanning over 15,000 square feet. It includes:

Two advanced radio studios with immersive Spatial Audio playback and adaptable setups for live interviews, casual chats, or impromptu performances.

A 4,000-square-foot soundstage for live performances, multicam shoots, fan events, and screenings.

A dedicated Spatial Audio mixing room outfitted with a 9.2.4 PMC speaker system for high-quality sound production.

A photo and social media lab, edit room, and green room to support real-time content creation.

Private isolation booths for songwriting, podcasting, and one-on-one interviews.

The A-List Corridor and Archive Corridor, showcasing images and artwork of moments from Apple Music’s past and present.

The studio will serve as the central hub in a global network of creative facilities, joining existing locations in New York, Tokyo, Berlin, Paris, and Nashville. Additional studios are planned.

The Los Angeles space is intended to support a range of music-related activities, including radio production, live performances, fan engagement, and content creation. The studio is positioned to play a key role in the development and distribution of music content over the next decade.