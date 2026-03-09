‘One Piece’ S2 streams today

The Straw Hat pirates face new enemies and dangerous islands as the journey continues on Netflix.

Season two of the live action One Piece sends Monkey D Luffy and the Straw Hat crew into the perilous waters of the Grand Line, where new enemies, dangerous islands and powerful abilities reshape the pirate adventure. The new episodes are streaming on Netflix from today (10 March 2026).

The second season marks the story’s move into the Grand Line, a legendary stretch of ocean where extreme weather, unpredictable islands and powerful pirates test anyone seeking the world’s greatest treasure. Luffy and the Straw Hat crew travel through several locations drawn from Eiichiro Oda’s original manga, including Loguetown, the upward flowing river at Reverse Mountain, the settlement of Whisky Peak and the frozen wilderness of Drum Island.

Each destination presents new conflicts as the group pursue individual dreams while navigating increasingly dangerous territory.

Warning! Spoilers ahead

A major threat facing the crew comes from Baroque Works, an elite organisation of assassins whose members operate under numbered codenames. The group includes Mr 0, played by Joe Manganiello, and vice president Miss All Sunday, played by Lera Abova. In the original manga and anime storyline, the character later reveals a hidden identity as Nico Robin, a fighter capable of sprouting replicas of body parts on surfaces within range.

Photo courtesy Netflix.

Those abilities originate from rare items known as Devil Fruits, which grant supernatural powers while removing the user’s ability to swim. Luffy also possesses Devil Fruit powers after eating the Gomu Gomu no Mi, which gives the pirate captain rubber like physical properties.

The new season introduces Tony Tony Chopper, a blue nosed reindeer doctor voiced by Mikaela Hoover. Known for medical expertise and a soft-hearted personality, the character becomes a key ally for the Straw Hat crew.

Returning cast members include Iñaki Godoy as Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp and Taz Skylar as Sanji. New arrivals include Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, David Dastmalchian as Mr 3, Camrus Johnson as Mr 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Daniel Lasker as Mr 9 and Sophia Anne Caruso as Miss Goldenweek.

Netflix’s live action One Piece debuted in 2023 and quickly became a global hit, reaching number one in more than 75 countries. The series, produced by Tomorrow Studios in partnership with Shueisha, has already been renewed for a third season, with production scheduled to take place in Cape Town this year.