The fantasy drama explores love and loss, beginning with the protagonist’s death and the end of the universe.

The Life of Chuck tells the story of Charles “Chuck” Krantz, tracing key moments in his life in reverse order. The film begins with his death, which coincides with the end of the universe, and moves backwards through his experiences of love, loss and childhood.

The fantasy drama started streaming on Showmax from last week (6 February 2026). It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on 6 September 2024, where it won the People’s Choice Award.

The Life of Chuck unfolds across different moments in an ordinary man’s life, observing how personal experiences ripple outward into something far larger. As the world begins to feel increasingly unstable, small details, fleeting encounters and shared human connections take on heightened significance. The story explores how people respond to uncertainty, loss and change, while questioning how individual lives intersect with the wider universe.

Photo supplied.

Moving between childhood, adulthood and later life, the film reflects on memory, identity and the idea that a single life can contain many worlds. Dance, mathematics, love and grief become recurring threads, shaping how Chuck understands himself and how others perceive him. Rather than following a traditional narrative arc, the story invites viewers to consider how moments, rather than milestones, define a life and leave lasting impressions long after they pass.

The Life of Chuck is directed by Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House). Emmy nominee Tom Hiddleston (Loki in the Marvel Cinema Universe) leads the cast, which includes Oscar nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor, Critics Choice winner Jacob Tremblay, Critics Choice Super nominee Karen Gillan, and Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker in Star Wars). The film is narrated by Emmy winner Nick Offerman.