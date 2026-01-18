Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The third season of ‘Fatal Seduction’ and an SA edition of ‘Love Is Blind’ are among several new local shows heading to the streamer this year.

Netflix has confirmed several South African productions for release in 2026, including the third season of Fatal Seduction, a local edition of Love Is Blind, and a new thriller called 180. The titles form part of the streamer’s wider 2026 slate and feature local talent and settings.

The new season of Fatal Seduction aims to be the most suspense-filled chapter yet. The third season deepens the psychological stakes as secrets unravel and dangerous entanglements intensify. The cast includes Hope Mbhele, Lorcia Cooper Kumalo, Thando Thabethe, Kgomotso Christopher, Prince Grootboom, Thapelo Mokoena and Kevin Smith.

Lorcia Cooper Kumalo in ‘Fatal Seduction’. Photo courtesy Netflix.

The reality series Love Is Blind: South Africa follows singles who form emotional bonds without ever seeing one another, before testing whether love can survive the realities of physical connection and real life. The SA version promises high emotional stakes and intimate storytelling as participants navigate the intricacies of modern relationships.

New to the slate is a gritty thriller titled 180. The film explores the pressures of everyday South African life through the story of a reformed gangster named Zak. However, when his attempt at a quiet life is shattered by a life-altering incident, he sets out on a path of revenge. The movie stars Desmond Dube, Fana Mokoena, Prince Grootboom, Warren Masemola and Bongile Mantsai.

Desmond Dube in ‘180’. Photo courtesy Netflix.

Yoh! Bestie, created by Tiffany Barbuzano and Johnny Barbuzano, will stream from 6 February. The show builds on the Yoh! universe as a feature film following Yoh! Christmas. The story reunites audiences with the characters Thando (Katlego Lebogang) and Charles (Siya Sepotokele) as they confront unresolved feelings ahead of a destination wedding in Knysna.

Netflix says the movie brings back fan-favourite talent and leans into romance, friendship and emotional tension, delivering a fresh take on a story audiences already love.

The South African slate is complemented by major global titles set to drop in 2026. These include Bridgerton season four, with South African premieres in Cape Town on 26 January. Netflix will debut a new season of the Cape Town-filmed series One Piece on 10 March.

A new drama film from the Peaky Blinders universe titled The Immortal Man will stream from 20 March. The award-winningshow Beef returns with a second season on 16 April. The slate includes the new series Man on Fire, which follows former Special Forces mercenary John Creasy as he is drawn back into danger while seeking redemption. Rounding out the lineup is the upcoming film Tyler Perry’s Joe’s College Road Trip, streaming from 13 February.