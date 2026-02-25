‘Bridgerton’ S4 deepens Benedict’s dilemma

Part 2 of the new season of the wildly popular series continues a complicated romance with Sophie Baek as pressures mount within high society.

Part two of Bridgerton season four is streaming on Netflix from today (26 February 2026), continuing the tale of Benedict and the mysterious Lady in Silver.

The new episodes focus on the family’s second-eldest son, following a relationship that challenges both his expectations and conventions of society.

Warning! Spoilers ahead

Part one, which released last month, concludes with a dramatic turn of events in episode four. In the closing scenes, Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha) act on the romantic tension that has developed between them. Although the characters have previously shared a kiss, their private encounter on a staircase in Bridgerton House marks a significant escalation in their relationship. The scene ends with Benedict asking Sophie to be his mistress.

Benedict, having witnessed what appeared to be a successful mistress arrangement earlier in the season, presents the proposal as a practical solution within the social constraints of the ton. Sophie reacts with visible surprise and leaves without responding. The proposal echoes the premise of Julia Quinn’s novel An Offer from a Gentleman, which serves as the inspiration for this season. The question of how Sophie will respond is left open for the upcoming episodes.

“For Sophie, the idea of being a mistress is the worst possible thing she could be asked,” Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell told Tudum, Netflix’s companion site.

Part one reveals that Sophie was born from a similar arrangement in Regency-era London. Her father was a lord, and her mother was a maid who became his mistress. After their deaths, Sophie was left without social standing or financial security. She was subsequently placed under the authority of her stepmother, Araminta, played by Katie Leung, who treats her harshly.

“Sophie really doesn’t want to ever put a child in the situation she was in,” said Brownell. “Despite societal rules, there is a part of Sophie that’s hoping that Benedict could see beyond [the ton] and that what they have is so special it could overcome the obstacles of class.”

Part two is set to address several unresolved storylines, including whether Sophie will accept Benedict’s offer despite her reservations, as well as the developments ahead for the rest of the Bridgerton family and the wider ton.