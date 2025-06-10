Nic Cage gets creepy in ‘Longlegs’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The psychological horror weaves a chilling tale of occult symbols, coded messages, and a mysterious serial killer.

Longlegs follows an FBI agent’s chilling investigation into a string of ritualistic murder–suicides in 1990s Oregon. A cryptic pattern links the crimes to a disturbing figure known as Longlegs, played by Nicolas Cage.

The psychological horror thriller will be streaming on Showmax from Thursday (12 June 2025).

Cage is known for his distinctive, often unconventional acting style, marked by intense emotional range and a willingness to embrace theatricality. From his Oscar-winning role in Leaving Las Vegas to action blockbusters like The Rock and more eccentric turns in films such as Mandy, his versatile performances are often polarising and fascinating.

This is true for his role as Longlegs. His character is depicted with a grotesquely unsettling appearance, featuring a pale face and unnervingly long prosthetic fingers. He moves with a slow, almost puppet-like stiffness that heightens the film’s eerie atmosphere.

The movie blends psychological complexity with disturbing visuals, using occult symbolism, coded messages, and eerie synchronicities to build mounting dread without relying on conventional horror tropes. The film is written and directed by Osgood Perkins, and features suspenseful pacing and a haunting atmosphere.

The cast is led by Maika Monroe as the FBI agent, alongside Alicia Witt and Blair Underwood. Cage produced the film through his Saturn Films company. The film’s sense of psychological tension and mystery is particularly strong, especially as the narrative unfolds across dual timelines.

The film’s production budget was reportedly under $10-million, yet it surpassed expectations to earn $128-million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing independent film of 2024. It marked a new milestone for both Perkins and distributor Neon, whose previous successes include Parasite and Portrait of a Lady on Fire.