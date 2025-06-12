African animation streams on Showmax

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Iyanu, the Nigerian production ranked number one on Cartoon Network’s US ratings chart following its April debut, is streaming on Showmax from today (13 June 2025).

The African animation series also placed in the top ten kids and family series on Max. Cartoon Network and Max have greenlit a new season and two linked feature films.

Its narrative draws from rich Nigerian culture, music and mythology. The story follows a teenage orphan who unlocks divine powers and a hidden destiny to protect an ancient kingdom.

The fantasy show is adapted from Iyanu: Child of Wonder, a graphic novel by Roye Okupe. He serves as the show’s creator, executive producer, and showrunner. It is produced by Oscar and Emmy-winning Lion Forge Entertainment (Hair Love).

The original graphic novel is published by YouNeek Studios in partnership with Dark Horse Comics, the team behind The Umbrella Academy and Hellboy.

“The support for our show has been nothing short of humbling – and because of that incredible response, we now get to bring the next chapter of Iyanu’s story to life,” says Okupe. “I’m thrilled to continue expanding the world of Iyanu and the YouNeek YouNiverse, and to share this journey with audiences across the globe. This is just the beginning.

“One of the reasons I started YouNeek Studios and created Iyanu is because I grew up in Lagos, Nigeria watching superhero stories on DStv. To now see Iyanu launching on Showmax across 44 African countries is truly a full-circle moment.

“I’m beyond thrilled that kids, adults, and families across the continent will get to see a superhero who looks, sounds, and feels like them. I can’t wait for audiences throughout Africa to experience the magic and wonder of Iyanu – a show that’s already capturing hearts around the world.”

Serah Johnson voices the lead character, Iyanu, alongside Okey Jude and Samuel Kugbiyi as Biyi and Toye. The cast features Adesua Etomi-Wellington, who has won an African Movie Academy Award (AMAA) and appeared on the cover of Vogue US. Other members include three-time AMAA nominee Stella Damasus, Blossom Chukwujekwu, and Shaffy Bello (The Black Book).

The show’s theme song is performed by Nigerian Grammy nominee Yemi Alade. She says: “Iyanu showcases the resilience, the beauty and the strength of our culture. Growing up as a kid, I always hoped that I would watch cartoons and animated movies like this, an animated series with a character that looks and sounds like me. Right now, it’s happening and I’m really happy to be part of it.”