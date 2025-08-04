Xanite promises to power MVNO growth

Image by Google Gemini Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Xanite, a new customer value management (CVM) platform aims to help mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) grow revenue, improve retention, and streamline engagement at scale.

It was recently unveiled at the MVNO Nation event in Cape Town by Broadbrand, a marketing and technology business in the Digital Solutions Group (DSG).

Xanite is designed for MVNOs operating in competitive markets with lean teams and limited time to market. It provides a modular, AI-enhanced platform that combines segmentation, campaign automation, and multi-channel orchestration in one integrated environment.

“MVNOs need intelligent and agile systems to drive growth without adding operational complexity,” says Broadbrand CEO Vincent Maher. “Xanite gives them the ability to act on customer data in real time and execute targeted campaigns that deliver measurable business value.

“We have taken the best of the digital marketing automation world and translated it into systems that natively understand telco data, business objectives and user behaviour.”

DSG is a reseller of Pelatro, a global CVM provider, and says Xanite is a complementary offering. It serves as an entry-level solution for new and emerging MVNOs that require fast deployment, prebuilt segmentation models, and ready-to-use campaign tools without the overhead of more complex enterprise platforms.

As MVNOs increasingly compete on customer experience rather than price, CVM platforms have become a key strategic asset. The rise of eSIM, the expansion of mobile services by non-telco brands, and the shift toward AI-driven personalisation are accelerating demand for flexible, data-driven engagement platforms.

The number of MVNOs is growing rapidly in South Africa and around the world. Banks, retailers, media companies, and farming co-operatives are launching mobile networks to offer more personalised services to their customers. Globally, there are more than 1,300 MVNOs, and the market is expected to continue expanding in both developed and emerging regions.

Industry studies show that MVNOs using advanced CVM systems can increase Average revenue per user by up to 25% and reduce churn by more than 30%. Xanite aims to make this level of performance accessible to operators at all stages of maturity.

Xanite is designed to integrate with a range of CVM ecosystems and marketing technology stacks. Broadbrand works with multiple partners and vendors to help clients build on existing investments while accessing the latest innovations in customer value management.

The platform is undergoing closed partner testing and will be rolled out across select MVNO partners in the third quarter of 2025.

Xanite features include:

Supports multiple MVNOs and sub-brands within a single environment, making it suitable for MVNEs and diversified operators.

Ingests real-time customer activity, including call and data usage, to create unified customer profiles.

Enables advanced segmentation and audience testing, allowing operators to preview and optimise campaigns before launch.

Offers integrated tools for multi-channel campaigns across SMS, email, push, and WhatsApp, with built-in approval and compliance controls.

Includes data quality and compliance safeguards, such as automated quarantine rules for incomplete or invalid records.

Provides built-in AI models to support churn prediction, customer value scoring, and targeted offer recommendations.

Designed to deploy quickly for new MVNOs, with modular features that scale as operational needs grow.