Unboxing the ‘MVNO-in-a-box’

Photo courtesy mvnointhebox.

For years, if you wanted to launch a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) in South Africa, you gave Cell C a call to provide the technical infrastructure you needed. Historically, Cell C has been the primary enabler of MVNOs in this country, leveraging its own spectrum but also using the physical network infrastructure of MTN and Vodacom through roaming agreements.

But as the MVNO market expands, other mobile network operators (MNOs) like MTN, Vodacom and Telkom have also entered this space, debuting their own MVNO enablement platforms and actively seeking more brands to partner up with.

This makes sense when you consider that the local MVNO market, which had a subscriber base of 3.8-million in 2024, according to a report from Africa Analysis, is expected to more than triple, reaching between 12.3-million and 15.9-million, by 2030.

Warren Albets, CEO of VAS-X. Photo supplied.

For MNOs and mobile virtual network enablers (MVNEs) looking to capitalise on this massive market opportunity, it makes sense to offer potential MVNO partners a plug-and-play package that provides everything needed to launch a mobile network without building the technology from scratch.

What is MVNO-in-a-box?

An “MVNO-in-a-box” is a pre-packaged, ready-to-deploy solution that brings together all the technology, tools, and operational components needed for a business to start and run an MVNO quickly and cost-effectively. It’s essentially a turnkey MVNO platform, designed to simplify and speed up market entry. When you consider that it can take up to two years to launch a traditional MVNO, a plug and play offering that can reduce this to a few months is essential for MNOs and MVNEs looking to sign and activate brands in less time..

So, what’s in the box?

A typical MVNO-in-a-box offering will bundle together all the core capabilities an operator needs, from OSS/BSS systems and integration frameworks to SIM provisioning interfaces and optional value-added services, and make everything available via a simple, self-service portal.

In an ideal scenario, a business wanting to launch an MVNO will be able to visit a web portal, plug in all the necessary details and their mobile network will be live the next day. This approach makes strong strategic and commercial sense for both MNOs and MVNEs, especially in a market where MVNO competition is increasing.

Three key benefits of MVNO-in-a-box include:

Faster time-to-market – In a competitive landscape, speed is everything. Quite simply, more MVNO launches mean more wholesale revenue for MNOs and more platform fees for MVNEs. Reduced operational burden for MNOs and MVNEs – Supporting MVNOs normally requires ongoing engineering work – think bespoke integrations, custom billing setups and system testing and provisioning. With a plug-and-play MVNO platform, everything is standardised so MNOs and MVNEs no longer need to reinvent the wheel every time they onboard a new MVNO. Lower setup costs, minimised risk – Traditionally, setting up an MVNO can be expensive for everyone involved. By offering things like prebuilt OSS/BSS, reusable APIs and automated provisioning, MVNO-in-a-box dramatically lowers the total cost per MVNO partner. Additionally, MVNO-in-a-box offerings use proven, repeatable modules, which reduces risk. This makes it more viable for smaller, niche players to enter the market profitably.

An MVNO-in-a-box solution frees up new MVNOs so they don’t have to focus on backend complexity and can rather spend time thinking about how to build their brand and grow their business. At VAS-X, we want to help operators and brands to launch and run MVNO services without building the full stack themselves. The goal is to help new entrants monetise connectivity as part of broader digital offerings as quickly and seamlessly as possible.