Network resilience deserves the AI spotlight

AI now nearly every aspect of life, but its success depends on the strength of networks supporting it, writes MITCH DENSLEY, principal solutions architect at Opengear.

Artificial intelligence has become embedded in the technology we use every day. It recommends what we stream, powers voice assistants, supports automated customer service, and manages traffic in growing cities. Yet behind these innovations lies an often-overlooked necessity: a resilient network capable of sustaining the load.

No matter how advanced the application, it’s only as dependable as the connectivity supporting it. Without reliable uptime, even the most sophisticated AI is reduced to an error message or a stalled process. Cisco estimates that outages cost businesses $160-billion last year—a stark reminder that availability isn’t optional. It is the bedrock of customer trust and economic stability.

At the edge, AI relies on access to resources that are often centralised, including RAG context retrieval (vector databases, file shares, knowledge graphs), model and data updates (S3, CDNs, model registries), and telemetry and results pipelines (SQL/NoSQL, Prometheus, Kafka). It also requires reliable connections to external cloud services (e.g., OpenAI APIs, IAM providers), local coordination frameworks (peer-to-peer messaging, federated learning), policy/security enforcement tools (OPA, PKI certs, SIEMs), and orchestration systems (K3s, Ansible, remote control planes).

As AI adoption accelerates, the demands on networks intensify not just in the data center, but everywhere edge AI must reach these resources, and resilience must keep pace.

When Connectivity Becomes the Weak Link

AI delivers value by personalising services, responding instantly, and automating routine tasks. But this progress also brings new pressures.

Modern life relies on networks for everything from video calls and streaming to cloud applications, smart homes, and online gaming. AI makes these services smarter and more responsive, but it also creates unpredictable traffic patterns. Data-heavy workloads, real-time analytics at the edge, and billions of IoT devices can strain infrastructure originally designed for more traditional demands.

When networks falter, the impact is immediate. Consumers notice it first, whether it’s a frozen video stream, a dropped call, or an unresponsive app. And when AI services stumble, the results can be as frustrating as they are amusing, like drive-thru systems mishearing McDonald’s orders or chatbots generating bizarre, off-target responses. For organisations, the consequences are deeper: interrupted services, frustrated customers, and revenue losses.

Mitch Densley, principal solutions architect at Opengear.

Lessons from the Data Center: Smarter Tools, Stronger Networks

The good news is that industries are already learning to anticipate and counter these challenges. Research shows that 32% of organisations are investing in AI and machine learning tools for data center operations, using predictive analytics and automation to identify issues before they trigger downtime.

These same approaches apply to the consumer-facing services we depend on every day. Predictive analytics can forecast network bottlenecks, reroute traffic dynamically, and even schedule maintenance windows, allowing assets to be taken out of service for preventative work without disrupting availability. Automation reduces reliance on manual troubleshooting, enabling faster recovery when failures occur.

Another essential but often underappreciated safeguard is Out-of-Band (OOB) management. Acting as a secure, independent access path, OOB allows engineers to reach critical infrastructure even when the primary network is down. Devices can be rebooted, patches applied, and services restored quickly—often turning what could be hours of downtime into a seamless experience. In effect, it’s the spare key that ensures the digital front door is never locked.

People, Not Just Platforms, Keep Networks Running

Resilience isn’t purely a technical problem—it’s also a human one. The same research shows that 30% of CIOs and CSOs are investing in training to prepare teams for AI-enhanced infrastructure.

Behind every uninterrupted digital experience is an engineer who knows how to interpret predictive alerts, a team that has practiced outage drills, and a set of processes that define clear escalation paths. In short, resilient networks depend as much on people and preparation as they do on hardware and software, and on safeguards like Out-of-Band (OOB) Management. A robust resiliency strategy doesn’t mean flying humans across the country to fix problems; it means ensuring teams can securely reach and remediate assets remotely through OOB as a core component.

Why Everyday Gadgets Depend on Invisible Infrastructure

You don’t need to be an engineer to appreciate the impact of network resilience; it reveals itself in the reliability of everyday experiences. It’s the difference between streaming a movie without buffering, taking a remote work call without interruption, playing lag-free online games, or trusting your smart home devices to stay online. AI might be powering many of these innovations, but it cannot make up for gaps in an Out-of-Band (OOB) strategy. Resiliency is best achieved when OOB is a key component of the overall approach. Every automated response, personalised service, and real-time interaction relies on infrastructure to handle stress and stay online when it matters the most.

Always-On Living Demands Always-Ready Networks

From smart cities to automated customer service, AI is powering the future of digital life. But as these applications scale, the networks supporting them must be built with resilience at their core. Proactive monitoring, predictive analytics, independent access through OOB management, and workforce readiness are no longer optional—they are foundational.

The connected services we depend on are only as reliable as the infrastructure beneath them. Network resilience deserves the spotlight because it is the quiet guarantee that makes our always-on world possible.