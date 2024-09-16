Workhorse with a playful side

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

The Isuzu D-Max 1.9 Ddi D/Cab 4×4 X-Rider AT is built to play and conquer, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Let’s face it, when you think of a pickup truck, “fun” is not the first word that comes to mind. But the Isuzu D-Max 1.9 Ddi D/Cab 4×4 X-Rider AT is here to challenge that stereotype. This rugged workhorse is packed with features that make it a joy to drive, both on and off the beaten path.

The D-Max is a true pickup truck, capable of handling heavy loads and towing trailers with ease. The 1.9-liter diesel engine delivers plenty of torque, making it easy to climb hills and pull through mud. The 4-wheel-drive system gives you the confidence to tackle any terrain, from city streets to off-road trails.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

You may need to stop at a trough or two on long journeys for this horse to get a sip or two of fuel juice.

But the D-Max is not just about work. It is also a stylish horse. The X-Rider trim level comes with a host of upgrades, including a blacked-out grille, side steps, and alloy wheels. The interior is also more upscale than you might expect, with comfortable seats and plenty of tech features. The infotainment system is basic, but it gets the job done. Connecting with a Type-A cable to Android Auto or Apple CarPlay is simple, with the features immediately visible on the screen. The rear camera is incredibly useful, especially when reversing out of a tight spot.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

One of the biggest surprises about the D-Max is how comfortable it is to drive. The suspension is tuned for both on-road comfort and off-road capability, and the ride is surprisingly smooth for a pickup truck. The cabin is also well-insulated, making it a pleasant place to be on long journeys.

If you are looking for a pickup truck that can do it all, the Isuzu D-Max X-Rider is a great option. It is a capable workhorse that is also fun to drive and packed with features that make it a comfortable and convenient companion.

Pricing for the Isuzu D-Max 1.9 Ddi D/Cab 4×4 X-Rider AT starts at R 750,200.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and Editor of GadgetWheels.

