‘Grand Mountain Adventure 2’ hits mobile slopes

Photo supplied

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In the sequel, players can ski and parachute around larger snow sports resorts, with updated graphics.

Grand Mountain Adventure 2 expands on the GMA mobile game series with five new ski resorts – each 2-4 times larger than those in the first game. The sequel features improved graphics, bringing the slopes to life with a more immersive and dynamic environment.

The original GMA was released 5 years ago and has more than 20-million downloads.

In the sequel, players can explore the snow sports playground in different ways: parachuting, ski jumping, speed skiing, trampolines, ziplining, wakeboarding, and longboards. These methods offer a variety of ways to navigate the mountains and challenge skills.

Photo supplied

The game features mini-games, including a 2D platformer mode and top-down skiing. New challenges and challenge-combos include downhill racing, trick challenges, ski jumping, and speed skiing, providing a mix of competitive and skill-based activities.

Players earn XP to unlock new outfits and better gear. For those who prefer a more relaxing experience, Zen mode removes all challenges, allowing players to freely explore the snowy landscapes.

The new Observe mode lets players populate the mountain with hundreds of AI-driven non-playable characters (NPCs), offering a new way to watch the activity unfold on the slopes. The AI NPCs manage their own activities, including taking lifts, skiing around obstacles, and racing around the mountain.

‘”We had so much fun filling this snowy sandbox with every activity and detail we could imagine.” said Sebastian Sehr, game director of Toppluva, the team behind GMA. “We are passionate snowboarders ourselves in real life, and there are so many moments in the game when we feel the ski resorts come to life – riding a squeaky chair lift to the top, slaloming through skiers down a busy slope, stopping by a lively apres ski, or discovering a serene backcountry line.”

Where to play?

Grand Mountain Adventure 2 is available on Apple App Store and Google Play from today (6 February 2025).