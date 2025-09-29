New Wolverine game aims to stay true to comics

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

A new gameplay trailer for ‘Marvel’s Wolverine’ reveals the mutant’s brutal combat style, aiming to capture the character’s essence, writes JASON BANNIER.

A new gameplay reveal trailer for Marvel’s Wolverine showcases the menacing mutant with a combat style that stays aims to stay true to Marvel Comics, the iconic superhero publisher. Wolverine is known for his iconic retractable metal claws and volatile personality.

The game is developed by Insomniac Games, the same team behind the award-winning game series Marvel’s Spider-Man, and Sony Interactive Entertainment.

“The question that comes up a lot to us at Insomniac Games is: ‘are you going to make a Wolverine game that is as violent, as visceral as the character in the comics?’,” said Marcus Smith, Insomniac Games creative director, during a recent YouTube video published by PlayStation.

Viewers got the answer immediately after, as the video cut to scenes of Wolverine unleashing his claws and taking down enemies in ruthless fashion. This was a clear signal that the game intends to stay true to its comic book roots.

The same video explores the character, featuring behind-the-scenes footage with actor Liam McIntyre, who plays and voices Wolverine.

McIntyre said: “Fans out there know what Wolverine is, who he is. My job is to try and find the essence of who wolverine is, especially as he applies to our story. People hurt him, take from him, betray him – but he still fights for people that can’t fight for themselves.”

Smith said: “The entire game is built around staying true to the Wolverine experience.”

The gameplay centres on fast-paced action. Players can engage in ferocious melee combat using Wolverine’s signature adamantium claws. A core mechanic will be the character’s regenerative healing factor, which informs the combat and overall experience of playing as the resilient mutant.

Unlike the massive open-world structure of the Spider-Man games, Wolverine is expected to feature a semi-open structure or large hub areas across various global locations like the Canadian wilderness and Japan.

Where to play Marvel’s Wolverine?

Marvel’s Wolverine will release on PlayStation 5 in 2026. It was first teased during the 2021 PlayStation Showcase.

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and writer for Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky here.