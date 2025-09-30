New Nomcebo track carries message of resilience

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ithemba’, created by Nomcebo Zikode, TorQue, and Mthunzi, was shaped by the personal and shared challenges they have faced.

Nomcebo Zikode, the Grammy Award winner known for Jerusalema, has collaborated with 3-step producer TorQue and multi-SAMA award winner Mthunzi on a new South African song, Ithemba.

The track is centred on themes of perseverance and resilience. It draws on both personal and shared challenges, conveying messages of hope and endurance in the face of adversity.

“My biggest struggles are no secret to the world, and though they are painful, I’ve learned that I must keep pushing forward,” says Zikode.

TorQue says: “As a rising producer and DJ, I’ve faced my share of setbacks – people who’ve wronged me and challenges that sting. Nomcebo’s resilience resonates with me, and that connection made her the perfect voice for this song.”

Mthunzi says: “Life is a journey of ups and downs, but I’ve always striven to push through obstacles and stay true to my craft.”

The artists say they hope Ithemba continues to remind people of the power of perseverance – to keep pushing forward, no matter the odds.

According to its creators, Ithemba is intended to reflect themes of honesty, strength, and the imperfection of life. The track aims to convey a message that hope, combined with action, can be transformative, and encourages resilience in the face of hardship.