Troye brings new Arctic Wolf defence to SA

The Aurora Endpoint Suite provides antivirus, threat detection and managed security support.

Troye has launched a new cybersecurity suite in South Africa. The platform, named Aurora Endpoint Suite, was developed by Arctic Wolf and released last month.

The AI-powered system provides scalable threat detection, response, and expert support, tailored to an organisation’s security needs. It seeks to address the region’s growing cybersecurity needs.

Unlike legacy endpoint solutions that require heavy installation, Aurora may operate with cloud-native architecture, reducing on-prem overhead, and uses lightweight agents that don’t disrupt user productivity.

The platform offers multiple tiers of endpoint security, including antivirus protection, behavioural detection, and fully managed extended detection and response. Each tier is designed to align with an organisation’s cybersecurity maturity and internal capabilities.

“It’s a game‑changer for businesses looking for scalable, intelligent security that grows with them,” says Troye MD Helen Kruger.

She says with the new Aurora Endpoint platform, clients can gain access to award‑winning endpoint protection combined with real‑time threat hunting and full security operations centre (SOC) support.

Aurora Protect forms the foundation of the platform, delivering next-generation antivirus capabilities powered by Alpha AI. It uses a lightweight agent compatible with Windows, macOS and Linux. The system offers protection across file execution, memory behaviour and scripts. Device and application control are included, with offline containment designed to support proactive defence without impacting system performance.

“Building on Protect, Aurora Endpoint Defense adds behavioural-based Endpoint Detection and Response.”

The platform includes automated anomaly detection, threat-hunting tools aligned with the MITRE ATT&CK framework, playbook workflows, and 30-day forensic data retention. It is designed for teams managing alert investigations and threat response internally, providing tools to support timely and informed action against potential threats.

The Aurora Managed Endpoint Defence on-demand subscription extends Endpoint Defence with access to Arctic Wolf’s SOC. It allows customers to submit suspicious activity for analysis and receive support through guided remediation, tactical threat intelligence, incident reporting, and ongoing insights into endpoint health.

“This model gives our clients the best of both worlds – control and support – allowing them to self-manage but quickly tap into SOC expertise when it really counts,” says Kruger.

The Aurora Managed Endpoint Defense flagship tier offers full extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities with 24/7 monitoring by Arctic Wolf’s Security Operations Centre. It includes continuous alert triage, incident investigation, automated response, threat intelligence, strategic threat hunting, and guided configuration.

Designed for organisations without an in-house SOC, the service provides continuous monitoring and response. It supports scalable security, starting with basic antimalware protection and expanding to fully managed XDR as requirements grow.

The platform uses AI-driven detection to enhance efficiency, reduce system strain, limit false positives, and speed up incident resolution. Customers can access a guided or fully managed SOC, enabling a strategic approach to endpoint security.

“Aurora Endpoint brings award‑winning technology and our local support together in a way that truly elevates cyber resilience for South African businesses.”