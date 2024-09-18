Image by Microsoft Bing Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Don’t be that guy at the airport or on the plane, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK, with a little help from the AI guy.

If you travel, you’ve been there: you get to the long line at baggage security check – and watch in frustration as traveller after traveller spends half an hour fishing metal objects our of various mysterious parts of their garments. You finally get to the front, smug that you’re not holding anyone up, and the metal scanner goes fire alarm on you. That stupid coin you forgot was in a forgotten pocket!

The real secret of preparing for these airport pains is to begin before even leaving home or hotel.

I know that. You know that. Everyone should know that. But we forget. So I asked AI. It doesn’t forget. The paid version, because it hallucinates less, and because it isn’t jetlagged.

So I prompted ChatGPT 4o. And this is what it told me:

To avoid being “that guy” at the airport — the traveller who holds up lines, has a meltdown over a forgotten item, or causes unnecessary delays — you can prepare before even leaving for the airport with these practical tips:

1. Organise Documents Early

Have All Necessary Documents Ready : Ensure you have your passport, ID, boarding pass, and any visa or travel authorization documents before you head out. Keep them together in an easily accessible travel wallet.

: Ensure you have your passport, ID, boarding pass, and any visa or travel authorization documents before you head out. Keep them together in an easily accessible travel wallet. Save Digital Copies: Take photos or make digital copies of important documents and store them in your phone and a cloud service like Google Drive. If something gets lost, you won’t be panicking.

2. Check-In Online

24-Hour Online Check-In : Most airlines allow you to check in online 24 hours before your flight. Do this as soon as possible to avoid lines at the airport and select better seating.

: Most airlines allow you to check in online 24 hours before your flight. Do this as soon as possible to avoid lines at the airport and select better seating. Download the Airline App: Many airline apps give real-time updates, allow for mobile boarding passes, and make it easy to check the flight status. Boarding passes on your phone save time (and paper).

3. Know the Baggage Rules

Check Weight and Size Limits : Know your airline’s baggage allowance and make sure your checked and carry-on luggage meet the size and weight restrictions. This helps you avoid those embarrassing moments at check-in where you’re forced to shuffle things around or pay an unexpected fee.

: Know your airline’s baggage allowance and make sure your checked and carry-on luggage meet the size and weight restrictions. This helps you avoid those embarrassing moments at check-in where you’re forced to shuffle things around or pay an unexpected fee. Pack Carry-On Wisely: Pack a carry-on that fits in the overhead bin or under the seat to avoid being told to check it last minute. Place liquids in a clear, resealable bag (100ml per item), and have that bag easily accessible for security.

4. Prep for Security Screening

Dress for Speed : Wear easily removable shoes, and avoid wearing belts or excessive jewellery to simplify the security process. Empty your pockets ahead of time, and pack electronics (laptops, tablets) so they’re easy to pull out for scanning.

: Wear easily removable shoes, and avoid wearing belts or excessive jewellery to simplify the security process. Empty your pockets ahead of time, and pack electronics (laptops, tablets) so they’re easy to pull out for scanning. Security-friendly Toiletries : Make sure your liquids, gels, and aerosols are under 100ml and stored in a clear zip-lock bag. Don’t be the person holding up the line digging for shampoo in their bag.

: Make sure your liquids, gels, and aerosols are under 100ml and stored in a clear zip-lock bag. Don’t be the person holding up the line digging for shampoo in their bag. Avoid Over-Packing: Packing too much in your carry-on can lead to delays at security as they may need to search through your items. Stick to essentials to prevent any drama at the checkpoint.

5. Prepare for Possible Delays

Bring Snacks and Water : Don’t assume you’ll find something to eat or drink after security. Bring non-messy snacks (e.g., nuts, granola bars) and an empty water bottle to refill at the airport.

: Don’t assume you’ll find something to eat or drink after security. Bring non-messy snacks (e.g., nuts, granola bars) and an empty water bottle to refill at the airport. Charge Your Devices: Fully charge all your electronics (phone, laptop, tablet) before leaving for the airport. Bring a power bank so you’re not scrambling for outlets at the gate.

6. Prepare for Unexpected Costs

Have Cards and Local Currency Ready : Keep your credit or debit card handy in case of last-minute charges for baggage or upgrades. Also, consider having a bit of local currency in case you need it on arrival.

: Keep your credit or debit card handy in case of last-minute charges for baggage or upgrades. Also, consider having a bit of local currency in case you need it on arrival. Avoid Airport Shopping Panic: Don’t wait to buy essentials like neck pillows, travel adapters, or toiletries at the airport. They’ll be overpriced, and you might cause delays as you scramble to find them.

7. Arrive on Time

Know When to Leave : Plan your trip to the airport carefully, factoring in traffic, potential roadwork, and airport size. Aim to arrive 2-3 hours before your flight to avoid any stress from rushing.

: Plan your trip to the airport carefully, factoring in traffic, potential roadwork, and airport size. Aim to arrive 2-3 hours before your flight to avoid any stress from rushing. Plan Transportation: Book your transport to the airport ahead of time. Whether it’s a rideshare, taxi, or shuttle, ensure you know the pickup time and location. You don’t want to be “that guy” frantically flagging down an Uber last minute.

8. Stay Informed About Flight Status

Track Your Flight: Before leaving home, check your flight status online or via the airline’s app for any changes or delays. Knowing early can prevent unnecessary time spent waiting at the airport.

9. Avoid Overloading the Carry-On

Respect the Overhead Bin Space : Don’t overstuff your carry-on to the point that you struggle to fit it in the overhead bin. Be mindful of space for other passengers’ bags. Use a compact, practical bag that fits properly and easily.

: Don’t overstuff your carry-on to the point that you struggle to fit it in the overhead bin. Be mindful of space for other passengers’ bags. Use a compact, practical bag that fits properly and easily. Stow Essentials Under the Seat: Keep anything you might need during the flight (book, headphones, chargers) in a smaller bag that can go under your seat. This prevents holding up other passengers during boarding as you fumble through the overhead bin.

10. Dress Practically and Comfortably

Smart, Comfortable Clothing : Wear layers, as airports and planes fluctuate in temperature. Avoid complicated outfits like jumpsuits or lots of metal (belts, buckles, etc.) that could slow you down at security. Slip-on shoes make things smoother at screening checkpoints.

: Wear layers, as airports and planes fluctuate in temperature. Avoid complicated outfits like jumpsuits or lots of metal (belts, buckles, etc.) that could slow you down at security. Slip-on shoes make things smoother at screening checkpoints. Stay Hygienic: Be mindful of personal hygiene, especially during long flights or overnight trips. Carry a small toiletry bag with deodorant and toothpaste (within security guidelines) to freshen up before and after your flight.

11. Be Courteous

Politeness Goes a Long Way : Treat airport staff and fellow passengers with courtesy. Be aware of your surroundings, don’t hog space at the gate or in the aisle, and be mindful of others in queues.

: Treat airport staff and fellow passengers with courtesy. Be aware of your surroundings, don’t hog space at the gate or in the aisle, and be mindful of others in queues. Control Your Emotions: Flights can be delayed, gates can change, and things might go wrong. Stay calm and flexible to avoid becoming “that guy” who loses their temper and makes the situation worse for everyone.

By planning thoroughly, organising documents, packing efficiently, and arriving early, you can sail through the airport without unnecessary stress or drawing negative attention.

Back to the human writer: That last paragraph, as we all know, is AI hallucinating again. The machines just can’t help themselves. Sailing through an airport is wishful thinking, although it can and does happen.

Final piece of advice is: You’re one of 30 or 100 or 300 people on a plane. Just don’t be an idiot.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on social media on @art2gee.

