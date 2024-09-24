Now for ‘novel travels’

Image by Google Gemini Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

A new concept in travel combines love of literature with real-world destinations featured in works of fiction.

Books often take readers to new and far away locations providing at a minimum a glimpse of life in those places.

Inspired by both a deep love for reading and travel, an American travel professional has created Novel Travels, www.novel-travels.com, a specially curated series of literary travel itineraries with the ability to create custom literary journeys that brings the two passions together.

Novel Travels strives to merge the worlds created in the pages of novels with specialised trips to the physical locations where they take place.

“As a luxury travel advisor and avid reader, I often found myself transported to incredible locales through the pages of my favourite books,” says founder Corinne Levine. “This blend of vivid storytelling and wanderlust sparked the idea to create Novel Travels, where I could help others experience the magic of stepping into the scenes and actual locations of their beloved novels.”

Novel Travels’ aim is to offer unique, custom-curated itineraries and pre-set tours that afford travelers the opportunity to immerse themselves in the settings of their favourite books.

Wandering the cobblestone streets of a historical novel in Europe or exploring the landscapes of a fantasy series in Nepal, the goal is to turn literary dreams into real-life adventures in the locales where they take place.

Novel Travels will feature curated group trips planned by its founder and, whenever possible, hosted by authors themselves.

“Right now, I am working with authors Fiona Davis, who has written books all set in iconic NYC buildings, Jo Piazza, who wrote The Sicilian Inheritance, which takes place in Sicily, and Barbara Linn Probst who wrote The Color of Water, set in Iceland,” says Levine.

Novel Travels provided the following information on its various options:

Tailored Literary Journeys

Your favourite books come to life through our bespoke travel expertise and experiences. We craft unique, personalised trips inspired by the literature you love, creating a journey that’s as individual as your reading taste.

Your Story, Your Adventure

1. Personal consultation: We begin with an in-depth discussion about your favourite books, authors, and literary interests.

2. Custom itinerary: Based on your preferences, we design a journey that follows the footsteps of your beloved characters or authors.

3. Exclusive experiences: Enjoy private tours, unique accommodations, and activities that resonate with your chosen books.

4. Personalised reading list: Receive a curated selection of books to enhance your travel experience, including local literature and relevant historical texts.

Immersive Literary Experiences

Visit locations that inspired your favourite scenes

Meet local experts who can provide insights into the book’s setting or historical context

Participate in workshops or classes related to themes from your chosen literature

Dine at restaurants featuring cuisine mentioned in your favorite novels

Flexible Options