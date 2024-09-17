eSIMs ease travel connectivity

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The electronic version of SIM cards opens opportunities ranging from worldwide connectivity at flat, affordable rates, to smart luggage with real-time tracking.

The global travel and tourism sector is primed to benefit from high levels of eSIM adoption, as already seen in the automotive, healthcare, utilities and logistics industries.

A study by the Trusted Connectivity Alliance, an international SIM industry association, shows that eSIM profile downloads more than doubled in 2023, a year-on-year increase of 109% from 2022. North America’s mobile operators are leading the way in transitioning to the technology, though adoption rates doubled across Asia and Western Europe last year.

Additionally, while comparatively slower in uptake, Data Bridge Market Research forecasts that the Middle East and Africa eSIM market will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 12.5% over the next three years.

At its core, eSIM technology revolutionises connectivity by embedding a programmable SIM directly into devices. This eliminates the need for physical SIM cards and introduces a level of flexibility previously unattainable in enterprise mobility management.

eSIM providers operate a centralised, cloud-based connectivity management platform in an enterprise context. It allows for remote provisioning and management of connectivity profiles across an entire fleet of devices.

CIOs and C-level executives are implementing the technology to enhance customer and employee satisfaction, reduce operational costs, and streamline connectivity management. This allows organisations to easily manage staff roaming internationally, as employees can switch to local networks without incurring high roaming charges, ensuring continuous connectivity and productivity.

The automotive sector is already using the technology to optimise vehicle tracking, remote diagnostics and software updates, while the medical profession is implementing eSIMS to facilitate telemedicine, patient monitoring and equipment connectivity.

Now, travel and tourism stand out as prime beneficiaries.

“We’re seeing unprecedented opportunities in travel and hospitality, with travel agencies, tour operators, airlines, and accommodation providers at the forefront of adoption,” says Steve Kottler, managing director of eSimplified, an eSIM solutions provider with connectivity across more than 200 countries and regions.

“Connectivity is no longer a luxury for travellers; it’s necessary. eSIM technology addresses this need by providing seamless, cost-effective connectivity worldwide. This aligns perfectly with the expectations of modern travellers who demand constant access to information, navigation, and communication.”

Kottler’s enthusiasm for eSIMs revolutionising travel and tourism is palpable as he highlights groundbreaking developments. These include smart luggage with real-time tracking, AR-enabled city guide devices, and multilingual translation earbuds—all connected via eSIMs.

Though transport has already embraced the technology, it is benefiting further from its uptake in tourism. Kottler gives the example of a traveller arriving in a new city and instantly connecting to a local network via eSIM to use a connected public transportation system offering digital ticketing and real-time updates.

The connectivity extends to retail, where travellers can receive personalised offers from nearby stores. “It integrates various services into a cohesive, user-friendly ecosystem.”

The benefits are numerous and include:

Seamless global connectivity allows travellers to enjoy uninterrupted service across borders. This dramatically enhances travel experiences and safety.

eSIMs are cost-efficient, significantly reducing connectivity costs for both travellers and businesses. eSIMs also bring operational agility to enterprises by enabling remote device management and rapidly deploying connectivity solutions.

The technology promotes sustainability by eliminating the need for physical SIM cards, thus reducing electronic waste and aligning with corporate sustainability initiatives.

eSIMs offer enhanced security features, including advanced encryption and remote locking capabilities, which help mitigate device theft or loss risks.

Effective use of eSIM technology for travel connectivity relies heavily on sound relationships with multiple mobile network operators globally to ensure comprehensive coverage and competitive pricing.

“You also need to work with an eSIM provider that has APIs that allow for seamless integration of eSIM functionality into existing business systems and customer-facing applications,” says Kottler.

While budgets for deploying eSIM technology at an enterprise level vary and depend on the scale of implementation and industry, entities seeking the service should always choose providers offering extensive, multi-network and reliable coverage in various destinations.

“Providers also need to offer high-speed connectivity and robust customer support. To minimise risk, choose a provider with a strong reputation and proven track record in the industry,” says Kottler.