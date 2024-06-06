Travel the ‘Wild Zambezi’ with John Kani

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Two docu-series screening at Ster-Kinekor from this weekend explores the river’s vibrant ecosystem and the ongoing battle to protect it.

The upcoming series Wild Zambezi, narrated by legendary South African actor John Kani (The Lion King, and Black Panther), explores the rich biodiversity and historical significance of the Lower Zambezi National Park. Produced by Greater Good Productions, the four-part documentary aims to raise awareness about the crisis gripping fragile ecosystems.

In the heart of Zambia, the park symbolises the ongoing struggle to protect nature from human development. Spanning 4,092 square kilometres along the Zambezi River, this protected wilderness faces a significant threat: an open-cast copper mine approved by Zambia’s Environmental Agency.

Wild Zambezi raises questions about the fate of Africa’s national parks and the urgent need to safeguard our planet’s last wildlife legacy landscapes. As the battle for economic development versus environmental protection continues, this series offers a compelling look at the challenges and hopes for preserving our natural world.

The series will be screened at select Ster-Kinekor cinemas across South Africa and in Windhoek, Namibia, and Lusaka, Zambia. Each episode is priced at R50 (75 Kwacha in Zambia) and will be shown on Sundays and Tuesdays from 9 June 2024.

Series overview: