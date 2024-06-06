Movie of the Week
Travel the ‘Wild Zambezi’ with John Kani
Two docu-series screening at Ster-Kinekor from this weekend explores the river’s vibrant ecosystem and the ongoing battle to protect it.
The upcoming series Wild Zambezi, narrated by legendary South African actor John Kani (The Lion King, and Black Panther), explores the rich biodiversity and historical significance of the Lower Zambezi National Park. Produced by Greater Good Productions, the four-part documentary aims to raise awareness about the crisis gripping fragile ecosystems.
In the heart of Zambia, the park symbolises the ongoing struggle to protect nature from human development. Spanning 4,092 square kilometres along the Zambezi River, this protected wilderness faces a significant threat: an open-cast copper mine approved by Zambia’s Environmental Agency.
Wild Zambezi raises questions about the fate of Africa’s national parks and the urgent need to safeguard our planet’s last wildlife legacy landscapes. As the battle for economic development versus environmental protection continues, this series offers a compelling look at the challenges and hopes for preserving our natural world.
The series will be screened at select Ster-Kinekor cinemas across South Africa and in Windhoek, Namibia, and Lusaka, Zambia. Each episode is priced at R50 (75 Kwacha in Zambia) and will be shown on Sundays and Tuesdays from 9 June 2024.
Series overview:
- Episode 1: “Everything is Connected” (June 9 and 11): Explores the Lower Zambezi National Park’s cultural and spiritual past and ecologist David Ngwenyama’s decade-long battle against the copper mine.
- Episode 2: “Protectors of The Park” (June 16 and 18): Highlights the efforts to reduce poaching, grow wildlife populations, and promote eco-tourism, emphasizing the need for community engagement for sustainable coexistence.
- Episode 3: “The Changing Climate” (June 23 and 25): Examines the impact of climate change on local communities and the role of a carbon credit project in breaking the cycle of deforestation and food insecurity.
- Episode 4: “David & Goliath” (June 30 and July 2): Investigates the Kangaluwi Copper Mine’s environmental impact and the ongoing legal battles to protect the park, reflecting on the potential precedent it sets for protected areas in Africa.