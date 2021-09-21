When AI comes to the low-end

The recently launched Huawei Nova Y60 packs all the features one would expect from a mid-range device, with a low-end price tag of R3,099. Its rear triple camera system is relatively standard in the market range, alongside the Samsung Galaxy A12 and Oppo A15, but the Nova Y60 features something these devices are still missing: advanced artificial intelligence-backed photography.

Having the optimal camera settings for the correct scenes or objects is vital for the best shot. The Nova Y60 can differentiate between over 22 different types of scenes and objects to adjust the phone’s settings, like shutter speed and ISO.

The redesigned main camera can take in large amounts of light, enabling the device to capture vivid details of moving subjects by reducing the shutter speed. This makes it ideal for capturing an image of a sportsperson in action.

At night, taking in more light becomes equally important. More light entering the Y60’s main sensor translates to lower noise in images taken in darker situations, and additional AI algorithms produce clear and bright photos in these lower-light environments.

The depth camera works together with the main camera to blur the background for users who want to take crisp, professional-looking portraits. This is also AI-assisted to make sure a user’s hair doesn’t fade into the background. The 5MP wide-angle camera can capture vast landscapes or big groups of people with a 120-degree field of view.

For selfie lovers, the front camera features an AI beauty algorithm powered by Huawei Beauty Mode 5.0, which can help get smoother skin tones, which still look realistic and natural. And for those who forgot to bring their lipstick along, the lip colour enhancement feature can tint one’s lips to any colour.

The Nova Y60 comes with a 6.6” Huawei FullView Display to complement enhanced photography. This high-definition screen helps keep text clear, games vivid, and videos engaging. The thin bezels also mean that one’s visuals will use up as much of the screen as possible for an experience that feels immersive.

The device comes with 64GB of internal storage for thousands of high-resolution images, and a large 5,000mAh battery to enable all-day usage. Power users can also expand the device’s storage with a microSD card, up to 512GB.

The Huawei Nova Y60 is available on the Huawei Store (Online) for R3,099, and it comes with a free Bluetooth headset valued at R699. It also includes a two-year warranty, a free one-time screen guard service, a free unboxing service in-store, and 50 days of screen insurance. Users can also pick up the device from Vodacom, MTN, Cell C, Telkom or Takealot.

For more information on the Nova Y60, visit https://consumer.huawei.com/za/phones/nova-y60/buy/