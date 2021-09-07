Huawei Nova 8 and Y60 on sale now

Packed with some impressive specs for their price, the Huawei Nova 8 and Nova Y60 are now available.

The Nova 8 is ideal for smartphone users that need a long-lasting battery, as it has 66W SuperCharge support, which saves active users the trouble of charging the device frequently. The phone can also be charged to 60% in just 15 minutes and 100% in 35 minutes, so even if one has forgotten to charge it earlier, it can still be charged up while one is getting ready to go out.

The nova Y60, on the other hand, is equipped with a 5000mAh large battery and Huawei’s power-saving AI Algorithms, which lets users keep going without worrying about the battery dying. Coupled with Ultra Power Saving mode, the smartphone can also last longer when the battery level is low, ideal for when one is out and about for a longer time than planned.

Those who want quality photos will also find the Nova 8 a good start, as it is fitted with a 64MP high-resolution rear camera that takes vividly sharp photos, even in low-light, thanks to Super Night Mode. The main camera and ultra-wide angle camera on the back also work together to enable Dual-View Video, ideal for taking group selfies and fun videos.

The nova Y60 holds its own with camera features, with a solid AI Triple Camera. The 13MP Main Camera has an f/1.8 large aperture: the bigger the aperture, the more light your smartphone camera can gather, which is needed to get quality pictures.

It’s all in the appearance

The Huawei Nova 8 comes in Blush Gold colour and has a thin and light body that weighs only 169 g. From the back, the universe-inspired Nebular Camera System sits elegantly on a glass panel, giving the device a striking appearance. The Nova Y60 is available in two colours: Crush Green and Midnight Black. It adopts a 3D design with smooth, rounded edges to ensure a comfortable grip, which is neatly paired with on-screen navigation.

The Huawei Nova 8 is on sale on the Huawei Store (Online) for R12 999, in a bundle deal with the Huawei FreeBuds 4i included at no additional cost. The Huawei Nova Y60 is available on the Huawei Store (online) for R3 099, bundled with a free Bluetooth headset valued at R699.

Both these smartphones come with a two-year warranty, one-time free screen guard service, free unboxing service at the store and 50-days screen insurance. They are also available from Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, Cell C and Takealot.