WeThinkCode_ breaks graduate record

WeThinkCode graduations at CT campus

This year’s cohort is made up almost equally of male and female students, highlighting equal opportunity in software education.

Software development academy WeThinkCode_ has celebrated its largest graduating class yet, with 360 graduates. The cohort, made up of 181 females and 179 males, highlights the role played by the organisation in creating equal opportunity in software education.

Remarkably, 199 of these students have already secured internships, with the majority extending beyond six months, underscoring the growing demand for WeThinkCode_ graduates in the tech industry.

The inaugural WeThinkCode_ cohort in 2016 saw 106 students enrolled, with 93 graduating by 2018, achieving an 84% graduation rate and a 100% job placement rate. The 2017 cohort maintained this success, with 119 out of 144 students graduating by 2019, resulting in an 83% graduation rate and 93% job placement.

WeThinkCode_ Johannesburg Campus Graduates

The distribution of graduates this year includes 214 from Johannesburg, 74 from Durban, and 72 from Cape Town. To date, a total of 1,468 students have completed the programme, with 86% placed into employment. Leading hiring partners of the 2024 graduates include BBD, MTN, Naagaro, Vodacom, and Absa.

“We are exceptionally proud of this cohort, as they represent the largest graduating class in WeThinkCode_’s history, showcasing the programme’s growing impact and success in developing skilled software development talent,” says Kelebogile Motlhamme, WeThinkCode_ operations director.