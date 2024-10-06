inDrive delivers Zimbabwe market

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The mobility app has launched its courier service in Harare, alongside existing intercity and ride-hailing services.

The mobility and urban services platform inDrive has launched a courier service in Harare, enabling individuals and businesses to send packages. The app operates in 779 cities across 46 countries and aims to create positive social impact through its business and community programs.

“With our presence in Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, and Mutare, we’re making strides towards offering fair and more accessible mobility solutions to the Zimbabwean community,” said Kudzai Jeke, inDrive’s country representative in Zimbabwe.

“The launch of our courier services, alongside our existing intercity service and ride-hailing, reflects our commitment to addressing local needs and challenges, empowering residents and businesses with greater convenience and opportunities for growth.”

The inDrive model allows users to negotiate ride prices directly, differing from traditional fixed-price platforms. The approach has led to the app becoming widely used in Zimbabwe.

With its expanded operations, inDrive contributes to local economic development by offering income opportunities for drivers and couriers. The expansion into additional cities and the introduction of new services are in line with the company’s goal of providing accessible transportation options.

