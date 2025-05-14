United buys into water-to-fuel startup

Photo supplied.

United Airlines is funding Twelve’s push to produce low-carbon aviation fuel that will reduce emissions by up to 90% compared to conventional jet fuel.

United Airlines is investing in Twelve, a low carbon fuels company that uses a process similar to photosynthesis to transform CO 2 and water into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) using renewable energy.

The investment by the United Airlines Ventures (UAV) Sustainable Flight Fund follows Twelve’s $83-million Series C funding round and project financing for its first SAF production facility, AirPlant One, located in Moses Lake, Washington. The facility is expected to begin production this year and plans to produce 50,000 gallons of SAF annually.

In 2024, Twelve secured a SAF purchase agreement with a large European-based airline company. Under the 14-year contract, Twelve will supply 260-million gallons of SAF to support its five airlines.

Twelve plans to produce a lower-carbon alternative fuel at its new plant once it becomes operational. SAF has the potential to reduce lifecycle emissions by up to 90% compared to conventional jet fuel.

“Scaling the SAF industry is the major hurdle air travel needs to clear in order to increase the supply and reduce the price of lower carbon fuels,” says Andrew Chang, head of United Airlines Ventures. “Twelve has differentiated themselves through the capital they have raised and the SAF contracts they have secured, providing them with the flexibility to commercialise their technology and grow their operations expediently.”

Nicholas Flanders, co-founder and CEO of Twelve, says: “United’s Sustainable Flight Fund’s investment reinforces our momentum at a pivotal moment as we move from innovation to implementation.

“With AirPlant One launching imminently and strong a collaboration with United, we’re not just envisioning the decarbonisation of air travel – we’re actively building it. Because we have the capability to deliver our E-Jet sustainable aviation fuel at scale, Twelve is proudly creating a realistic pathway to carbon-neutral aviation that meets both operational demands and climate goals.”

Twelve’s technology uses renewable energy to convert carbon captured from the air and hydrogen derived from water into the fundamental components used to produce fuels, plastics, and other materials. The process reduces reliance on fossil fuels by using renewable electricity, captured carbon, and water, lowering lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions, including those associated with fuel production and manufacturing.