Webtoon meets BTS

Webtoon, the world’s largest digital comics platform, and Hybe will release 7FATES: CHAKHO later today, backed by a series of new teaser videos featuring K-pop icons BTS. The teasers are part of a Super Casting campaign between Webtoon and Hybe to bring dynamic webcomic adaptations of original stories in collaboration with Hybe artists.

Each teaser video stars a different BTS member, which started with Jin on 24 December and was shared daily through Webtoon’s social media accounts. The new series of videos follows earlier official BTS teasers 7FATES with BTS and the mysterious ‘CCTV Live,’ which sparked global excitement among BTS fandom.

7FATES: CHAKHO will be the first Hybe original story. A collaboration with BTS, the dynamic story follows seven young men bound by fate. 7FATES: CHAKHO is out now on Webtoon, with web novel versions also available on Wattpad.