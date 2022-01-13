Leap opens closed beta applications

Veteran independent video game developer Blue Isle Studios announced today plans to release their twisted team-based, aerial firefight-focused first-person shooter Leap this February. Players will choose their employer – the United Earth Defense Coalition or the Exo-Terrans – and jump into 60-player battles to obliterate the competition and grab killer contract bonuses.



All those interested in trying out as a Leap mercenary should ready their loadout as the Closed Beta Test (CBT) starts on 19 January. To learn more about Leap’s exciting military-grade exosuit piloting protocols and mild occupational hazards, enroll in the CBT at www.playleap.com.



In Leap, players will select from four distinct classes, each delivering a different balance of power, agility, and defense as well as epic abilities that bring shock and awe onto their foes. Call in orbital strikes, set up automated turrets, or control guided cruise missiles as each exosuit is armed to the teeth. Large-scale combat takes place on a variety of stages and skilled mercenaries use jetpacks, grappling hooks, and highly distinctive Personal Vehicles to close the distance on control points and active firefights. Nothing is more menacing than a Leap mercenary saddled on a mechanical moose galloping at full speed.

Leap is coming soon to Steam Early Access.