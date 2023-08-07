Walking Dead’ star coming to Comic Con Africa

Ross Marquand, Walking Dead actor

Following a memorable appearance at Comic Con Cape Town, Ross Marquand is returning to South Africa for Comic Con Africa in Johannesburg.

Marquand is best known for his role as Aaron in the hit TV series The Walking Dead. He made a lasting impression during his previous visit to South Africa, captivating fans with his charisma, talent, and genuine interactions. His engaging panels, autograph sessions, and photo opportunities led to a demand for his return.

For superhero fans, Marquand also portrayed Red Skull in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, as well as providing a variety of support voices for animation across titles like Family Guy and Invincible.

“As one of the leading pop culture events on the continent, Comic Con Africa is dedicated to bringing fans closer to their favorite stars and creating unforgettable experiences,” says the organisers. “Ross Marquand’s presence at this year’s convention promises to be a highlight for enthusiasts of The Walking Dead, comic books, and pop culture aficionados alike.”

As the fourth iteration of the festival, Comic Con Africa offers fans a four-day experience of cosplay, international celebrities, autograph opportunities, photograph opportunities, gaming specials, eSports tournaments, fandom-focused merch, tabletop gaming, trading card games, anime, manga, Q&A sessions, screenings, activations, and interactive experiences.

Comic Con Africa takes place at the Johannesburg Expo Centre (Nasrec), from 22 to 25 September 2023.

To buy tickets on Howler, click here: https://bit.ly/CCA2023_tickets.