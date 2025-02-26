Wheels of the Week: Drive off-road in a penthouse

This bold, full-size SUV is designed to make its own entrance. With its muscular design, premium interior, and cutting-edge technology, the GWM Tank 500 HEV redefines what it means to have an adventure-ready vehicle without compromising on comfort or style.

Fantastic for those who demand power, sophistication, and versatility, the Tank 500 is ready to go on any journey, in absolute confidence and class. This is no ordinary SUV.

I dreamed of a vehicle that could conquer the Sahara Desert on Monday and then roll up to a five-star resort on Friday without breaking a sweat. My dream came true: the GWM Tank 500 HEV is like the lovechild of a luxury sedan and a military-grade off-roader.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

Let me start with the obvious: the name. GWM (Great Wall Motors) did not just call this beast the “Tank 500” for fun. It looks like it could roll over a small house without even noticing. The design is bold, muscular, and unapologetically aggressive. The front grille is massive, flanked by LED headlights that glare like a bodybuilder mid-flex. The side profile is chiselled and commanding, with flared wheel arches and a roofline that says, “I mean business.”

And the rear? Let’s just say the spare tyre mounted on the tailgate is the ultimate trail dust on this rugged delight.

The Tank 500 is not just about brute force. It has got a certain sophistication to it, like a bodyguard in a tailored suit. The chrome accents, the sleek lines, and the overall presence make it clear that this is not just a mud-plugger.

And now, welcome to the penthouse. The Tank 500’s cabin is a masterclass in luxury. The materials are premium, with soft-touch leather, wood trim, and metal accents that ooze opulence. The seats are plush and supportive, with heating, cooling, and massage functions because, why not? I was sitting in a La-Z-Boy that could climb mountains.

The dashboard is dominated by a massive 14.6-inch touchscreen that looks like it belongs in a spaceship. It is responsive, intuitive, and has lots of features, from navigation to entertainment. A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster displays all the info I could need, including off-road stats like incline angle and tyre pressure. And let me not forget the panoramic sunroof, which floods the cabin with light and made me feel like I was driving in a penthouse.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

The Tank 500 is a three-row SUV, big enough for the whole family (and their luggage). The third row is surprisingly comfortable, which is rare in this segment. And if more cargo space is needed, just fold the seats down and, voila.

But the real magic happens off-road. The Tank 500 comes with a full-time four-wheel-drive system, a locking rear differential, and multiple drive modes (including sand, rock, and snow). It also has a ground clearance of 224 mm, which means gliding over rocks, ruts, and rivers was pretty easy. The suspension is tuned for comfort, so even when we were bouncing over rough terrain, the ride remained surprisingly smooth.

On the road, the Tank 500 handles like a much smaller vehicle. The steering is precise, the body roll is minimal, and the adaptive suspension keeps things stable at high speeds. It is not exactly a sports car, but it is more agile than I would have expected from something this size.

The Tank 500 has many tech features that make driving easier and safer. These include a 360-degree camera system, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking. It also has a semi-autonomous driving mode, which works surprisingly well on highways.

The ghostly feature is one of my favourites on this penthouse. The Tank 500 has a ‘transparent hood’ function, which uses cameras to show what is underneath the vehicle. It is like having X-ray vision, and it is incredibly useful when navigating tricky off-road terrain.

The GWM Tank 500 is a rare beast that combines rugged off-road capability with luxury and tech.

Pricing for the GWM Tank 500

Tank 500 2.0T 9HAT 4×4 Ultra Luxury sells at R 1,222,900.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.