BMW X3 – from factory floor to first drive

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

Seeing the new BMW SUV being built from the ground up gave SHERYL GOLDSTUCK a newfound appreciation for the engineering and craftsmanship that goes into every single vehicle.

The air crackled with anticipation. Not just because I was about to get behind the wheel of the brand-new BMW X3, but because I had just witnessed its birth. My day started not at a glitzy launch event, but deep within the heart of BMW’s Rosslyn manufacturing plant, a place where gleaming metal transforms into the driving machine.

The sheer scale of the operation was breathtaking. Robots danced with balletic precision, welding and assembling with an almost otherworldly grace. The rhythmic clang of machinery, the focused energy of the workers, it was a symphony of automotive creation. I watched as raw materials were transformed into the familiar X3 shape, witnessing the meticulous attention to detail at every stage. It is one thing to admire a car in a showroom, but it is entirely different to see it come to life, piece by piece.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

After the plant tour, we headed to the official launch event. The BMW X3 SUV, bathed in the glow of spotlights, looked even more impressive in its finished form. The design is a refined evolution of its predecessor, with sharper lines, a more prominent kidney grille, and an overall sense of athleticism. It looks ready to conquer both city streets and the long roads.

The interior is equally impressive. BMW’s commitment to luxury and technology is evident. Premium materials, comfortable seating, and a driver-focused cockpit creates an inviting and sophisticated atmosphere. The iDrive system, with its crisp graphics and interface requires a little more time to get used to.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

But the real test of any car is on the road. We were given the opportunity to test drive three various X3 models. And each proved to have its own personality.

As soon as we hit the road, the X3’s driving dynamics became apparent. The engine is smooth and responsive, delivering ample power for both city driving and highway cruising. It handled corners with surprising agility for an SUV, feeling planted and composed even on winding roads. BMW’s engineers have worked their magic, creating a vehicle that is both comfortable and engaging to drive.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

What struck me most about the X3 was its versatility. It felt equally at home navigating the urban jungle as it did cruising on the open highway. The ride was comfortable and refined, even on rougher roads, making it a great vehicle for long journeys. Yet, it also possessed a sporty character that made it fun to drive.

Pricing for the BMW X3 range starts at R 1,1125,000.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.

