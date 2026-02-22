Gemini can now create music

Image supplied.

Since launching the Gemini app, we’ve built tools to encourage creative expression through images and video. Today, we’re taking the next step: custom music generation. Lyria 3, Google DeepMind’s latest generative music model, is rolling out today in the Gemini app. Just describe an idea or upload a photo, like “a comical R&B slow jam about a sock finding their match” and in a matter of seconds, Gemini will translate it into a high-quality, catchy track. To push the creative envelope further, you can even ask Gemini to take inspiration from something you upload.

Lyria 3 improves on audio generation from the previous model version in three important ways:

No need to provide your own lyrics! They’ll be generated for you based on your prompt. You have more creative control over elements like style, vocals and tempo you want. You can create more realistic and musically complex tracks.

Here’s how you can use it:



Text to tracks: Describe a specific genre, mood, inside joke, or memory to create unique tracks with lyrics or instrumental audio that fits your vibe. “I’m feeling nostalgic. Create a track for my mother about the great times we had as kids and the memories of her home cooked plantains. Make it a fun afrobeat track with a true African vibe.”

From photos and videos to track: Upload a photo or video and watch Gemini use the content to compose a track with lyrics that fit the mood perfectly. "Use these photos to create a track about my dog Duncan on a hike in the woods."

The Gemini app creates 30-second tracks with custom cover art generated by Nano Banana. This makes it easy to quickly share with friends by downloading or simply clicking the share link. The goal of these tracks isn’t to create a musical masterpiece, but rather to give you a fun, unique way to express yourself.

Creators can also explore Lyria 3 on YouTube’s Dream Track. Available in the U.S. and now rolling out to YouTube creators in other countries, Lyria 3 will enhance the quality of each unique Shorts soundtrack. Whether it’s creating a lyrical verse or a vibey backing track, being able to better customize the soundtrack will take creators’ Shorts to the next level.

New audio verification capabilities

All tracks generated in the Gemini app are embedded with SynthID, our imperceptible watermark for identifying Google AI-generated content. We are also giving you more tools to help identify AI content, broadening our verification capabilities in the Gemini app to include audio. Simply upload a file and ask if it was generated using Google AI, and Gemini will check for SynthID and use its own reasoning to return a response.

Our commitment to developing generative AI responsibly

Since we first launched Lyria in 2023, we’ve sought to develop this technology responsibly in collaboration with the music community. We’ve learned a lot through these collaborations and our experiments, like Music AI Sandbox, and have been very mindful of copyright and partner agreements as we’ve trained Lyria 3.

Music generation with Lyria 3 is designed for original expression, not for mimicking existing artists. If your prompt names a specific artist, Gemini will take this as broad creative inspiration and create a track that shares a similar style or mood. We also have filters in place to check outputs against existing content. We recognize that our approach might not be foolproof, so you can report content that may violate your rights or the rights of others. Additionally, in order to use our products, users must adhere to our Terms of Service and Gen AI prohibited use policies, which prohibit violations of others’ intellectual property and privacy rights.

Lyria 3 is available in the Gemini app for all users 18+ in English, German, Spanish, French, Hindi, Japanese, Korean and Portuguese, with plans to expand quality and coverage of more languages. And Google AI Plus, Pro and Ultra subscribers will enjoy higher limits. Our goal with music generation in the Gemini app is to help you add a fun, custom soundtrack to your daily life. Try it out today at gemini.google.com.