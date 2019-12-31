Stream of the Day
VR reduces pain for kids in hospital
Virtual Reality (VR) is being used in hospitals in place of general anaesthetics to alleviate pain for young patients.
The Starlight Children’s Foundation is using the Lenovo Mirage Solo VR headset in its Starlight Virtual Reality program. The technology enables paediatricians at Children’s Hospital Colorado and hundreds of Starlight partner hospitals and healthcare facilities in the US to use headsets as a procedural tool for critically ill young patients, primarily to reduce anxiety during mild to moderately painful procedures. By using VR as a calming distraction, several patients have been able to undergo these procedures whilst awake, cutting down lengthy recovery times, and reducing the need for medication.
The case study is showcased in a new Lenovo film, This is Life, premiered at the Denver Film Festival last month.
Joe Albietz, MD, Medical Director at Child Life, Children’s Hospital Colorado, says: “Due to the distressing nature of treatments such as a lumbar puncture, where a needle is used to withdraw spinal fluid and sometimes administer medication, our patients often receive the procedure under general anaesthetic. Virtual Reality can be used in place of general anaesthesia to help tolerate pain, and in fact, it is having a profound impact on the quality of life of our hospitalized children. We are seeing children who used to require general anaesthesia, now able to be fully awake with minimal medications.”
To unearth new insights into the social changes and benefits of intelligent technology and smart devices, Lenovo surveyed more than 15,000 individuals, across the US, Mexico, Brazil, China, India, Japan, UK, Germany, France, and Italy. The research found that people around the world believe new technologies have the power to transform the healthcare space, with 47% of global respondents saying technology will be “critical” in transforming health care in the future.
84% of respondents say they believe technology can empower people, communities and society to help address and solve big global problems, including in the healthcare field, while a quarter (25%) report they feel technology companies have a responsibility to help address and solve major challenges facing society and the world.
While a significant proportion of respondents say they feel technology can help play a role in addressing worldwide challenges such as certain health care issues, they say that promise is yet to be fulfilled. More than two-thirds of respondents (67%) said that technology and smart devices are currently having a positive impact on their abilities to live healthier lifestyles. Additionally, only half (50%) of people globally say they think technology has had a positive impact on society by improving aspects of the healthcare space.
Lenovo concludes that people around the world are aware of the impact that technology has made in users’ general health and wellness, but there is room to grow, especially in terms of personal wellness. This presents an opportunity for Lenovo, as well as other technology companies alike, to innovate and grow in a space where people believe technology can make a positive impact.
Dilip Bhatia, Vice President of User and Customer Experience, Lenovo, says: “As technology transforms the world into a more intelligent and inter-connected place, Starlight Virtual Reality is one of many examples of Lenovo’s commitment to creating smarter technology that transforms society. We believe this responsibility falls to global technology providers to collectively develop solutions to solve larger societal issues, such as in the health care sector. In addition, our new global survey shows that people around the world share our belief that technology can benefit humankind in crucial areas such as health and wellness.”
What South Africans watched this year
Netflix has released stats of the top movies watched in South Africa across three categories: overall, nonfiction, and standup.
With the year coming to a close, Netflix has announced the most-watched movies and series on its platform in South Africa.
While 6 Underground only scored 37% on Rotten Tomatoes, it came first in the overall top 10 watched content. This may be because the film was released at a time when many South Africans were on holiday, and having time to be told what to watch on the Netflix homepage.
The Witcher, on the other hand, scored a much higher 59% on Rotten Tomatoes, and also featured high up on the top 10 list. It may not have featured as high as 6 Underground because movies require less of a time commitment than a TV series.
|Overall Top 10
|6 Underground
|Murder Mystery
|The Witcher
|Isn’t It Romantic
|Falling Inn Love
|Tall Girl
|Secret Obsession
|The Perfect Date
|The Irishman
|Triple Frontier
Of non-fiction, the reality TV show about cars – Hyperdrive – has come in first place, suggesting the need for an unscripted reality show experience.
|Nonfiction
|Hyperdrive: Season 1
|You vs. Wild: Season 1
|Prank Encounters: Season 1
|Rust Valley Restorers: Season 1
|Awake: The Million Dollar Game: Season 1
|Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 1
|Blown Away: Season 1
|Rhythm + Flow: Season 1
|Tiny House Nation: Volume 1
|Tidying Up with Marie Kondo: Season 1
In comedy specials, Kevin Hart’s Irresponsible features in first place. Hart has had a very trying 2019, with being seriously injured in a car accident in September and going back to comedy shortly after. His passion for his career has pushed him to the top of Netflix’s stand-up comedy specials list.
|Comedy Specials
|Kevin Hart: Irresponsible
|Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
|Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself
|COMEDIANS of the world: South Africa
|Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho
|Amy Schumer Growing
|Wanda Sykes: Not Normal
|Bill Burr: Paper Tiger
|Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All
|Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America
To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You – Netflix Original
The new young adult romance film, based on a novel by Jenny Han, will be released on Netflix in 2020, just before Valentine’s Day.
It’s a new year and Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) are no longer pretending to be a couple. They are a couple. And, as Lara Jean navigates a trove of official firsts with Peter — her first real kiss, her first real date, her first Valentine’s Day — she finds herself leaning more on Kitty and Margot (Anna Cathcart and Janel Parrish), Chris (Madeleine Arthur), and an unexpected new confidant, Stormy (Holland Taylor), to help her manage the complex emotions that come with this new chapter of balancing a relationship and figuring out her authentic self. But when John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher), another recipient of one of Lara Jean’s old love letters, enters her life again, she must rely on herself more than ever as she’s confronted with her first real dilemma: Can a girl be in love with two boys at once?
The film is based on the #1 New York Times best-selling YA romance novel, P.S. I Still Love You, by Jenny Han
To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You will be released on Netflix on 12 February 2020.