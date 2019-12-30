Stream of the Day
What South Africans watched this year
Netflix has released stats of the top movies watched in South Africa across three categories: overall, nonfiction, and standup.
With the year coming to a close, Netflix has announced the most-watched movies and series on its platform in South Africa.
While 6 Underground only scored 37% on Rotten Tomatoes, it came first in the overall top 10 watched content. This may be because the film was released at a time when many South Africans were on holiday, and having time to be told what to watch on the Netflix homepage.
The Witcher, on the other hand, scored a much higher 59% on Rotten Tomatoes, and also featured high up on the top 10 list. It may not have featured as high as 6 Underground because movies require less of a time commitment than a TV series.
|Overall Top 10
|6 Underground
|Murder Mystery
|The Witcher
|Isn’t It Romantic
|Falling Inn Love
|Tall Girl
|Secret Obsession
|The Perfect Date
|The Irishman
|Triple Frontier
Of non-fiction, the reality TV show about cars – Hyperdrive – has come in first place, suggesting the need for an unscripted reality show experience.
|Nonfiction
|Hyperdrive: Season 1
|You vs. Wild: Season 1
|Prank Encounters: Season 1
|Rust Valley Restorers: Season 1
|Awake: The Million Dollar Game: Season 1
|Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 1
|Blown Away: Season 1
|Rhythm + Flow: Season 1
|Tiny House Nation: Volume 1
|Tidying Up with Marie Kondo: Season 1
In comedy specials, Kevin Hart’s Irresponsible features in first place. Hart has had a very trying 2019, with being seriously injured in a car accident in September and going back to comedy shortly after. His passion for his career has pushed him to the top of Netflix’s stand-up comedy specials list.
|Comedy Specials
|Kevin Hart: Irresponsible
|Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
|Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself
|COMEDIANS of the world: South Africa
|Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho
|Amy Schumer Growing
|Wanda Sykes: Not Normal
|Bill Burr: Paper Tiger
|Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All
|Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America
Stream of the Day
To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You – Netflix Original
The new young adult romance film, based on a novel by Jenny Han, will be released on Netflix in 2020, just before Valentine’s Day.
It’s a new year and Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) are no longer pretending to be a couple. They are a couple. And, as Lara Jean navigates a trove of official firsts with Peter — her first real kiss, her first real date, her first Valentine’s Day — she finds herself leaning more on Kitty and Margot (Anna Cathcart and Janel Parrish), Chris (Madeleine Arthur), and an unexpected new confidant, Stormy (Holland Taylor), to help her manage the complex emotions that come with this new chapter of balancing a relationship and figuring out her authentic self. But when John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher), another recipient of one of Lara Jean’s old love letters, enters her life again, she must rely on herself more than ever as she’s confronted with her first real dilemma: Can a girl be in love with two boys at once?
The film is based on the #1 New York Times best-selling YA romance novel, P.S. I Still Love You, by Jenny Han
To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You will be released on Netflix on 12 February 2020.
Stream of the Day
New LEGO Skywalker revealed
Following in the footsteps of the movies, a Lego version of the game is set to be released by Warner Bros., TT Games, and Lucasfilm next year.
Warner Bros., TT Games, The Lego Group, and Lucasfilm have announced Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, a new console game where players can experience memorable moments and nonstop action as told through the lens of Lego. This game is set to be the biggest Lego Star Wars game, featuring all nine Skywalker saga films, including the highly anticipated conclusion to the series, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Launching in 2020, the game can immerse players into the expansive saga with the freedom to control hundreds of characters and vehicles to create their own journey through the galaxy.
Friends and family can dive into their favourite film from the saga and play through memorable Star Wars moments, reimagined with Lego. Players can start at the beginning with Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, begin the original trilogy with Star Wars: A New Hope, or launch right into Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. From the desert of Geonosis, to the swamps of Dagobah, to the snowfields of Starkiller Base – players will have the power to revisit any planet, at any time, in any order they wish. The entire galaxy is available to discover and play in.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features the biggest roster of playable characters in the series including the greatest legends from every era of the Skywalker saga. Players can fight against the forces of evil as favourite characters such as Luke Skywalker, Rey, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Finn, BB-8 and a legion of other heroes, or turn to the dark side as Darth Vader, Emperor Palpatine, Kylo Ren, among many others. The greatest vehicles from across the galaxy are also available to command. Players can jump to lightspeed in the Millennium Falcon to outrun Imperial starships, battle First Order Tie-fighters in Resistance X-Wings, or podrace on Tatooine.
“With the Skywalker saga coming to an end, we wanted to give fans the ultimate Star Wars video game experience with all the humour and charm that is uniquely Lego,” says Douglas Reilly, Vice President, Lucasfilm Games. “Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will bring to life all those Star Wars adventures remembered and undiscovered in an epic culmination of all nine saga films as fans celebrate the closing of this chapter in Star Wars.”
“Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga marks our return to the franchise that kicked off the Lego video game series. The game will give fans an all-new Lego Star Wars experience with complete freedom to explore the Lego Star Wars galaxy,” said Tom Stone, Managing Director, TT Games. “It was an absolute pleasure to be part of the launch of the original Lego Star Wars game and it’s equally exciting to now move the series forward and help create a new era of Lego Star Wars games.”
The game will be available for the Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC.