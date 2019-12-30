What South Africans watched this year

With the year coming to a close, Netflix has announced the most-watched movies and series on its platform in South Africa.

While 6 Underground only scored 37% on Rotten Tomatoes, it came first in the overall top 10 watched content. This may be because the film was released at a time when many South Africans were on holiday, and having time to be told what to watch on the Netflix homepage.

The Witcher, on the other hand, scored a much higher 59% on Rotten Tomatoes, and also featured high up on the top 10 list. It may not have featured as high as 6 Underground because movies require less of a time commitment than a TV series.

Overall Top 10 6 Underground Murder Mystery The Witcher Isn’t It Romantic Falling Inn Love Tall Girl Secret Obsession The Perfect Date The Irishman Triple Frontier

Of non-fiction, the reality TV show about cars – Hyperdrive – has come in first place, suggesting the need for an unscripted reality show experience.

Nonfiction Hyperdrive: Season 1 You vs. Wild: Season 1 Prank Encounters: Season 1 Rust Valley Restorers: Season 1 Awake: The Million Dollar Game: Season 1 Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 1 Blown Away: Season 1 Rhythm + Flow: Season 1 Tiny House Nation: Volume 1 Tidying Up with Marie Kondo: Season 1

In comedy specials, Kevin Hart’s Irresponsible features in first place. Hart has had a very trying 2019, with being seriously injured in a car accident in September and going back to comedy shortly after. His passion for his career has pushed him to the top of Netflix’s stand-up comedy specials list.

