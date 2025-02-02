Volvo EX90 coming to SA with Nvidia tech

Photo courtesy Volvo

An invisible safety shield is integrated with vehicle computers powered by Volvo’s proprietary software and Nvidia Drive technology.

Following the success of the Volvo EX3-0 electric vehicle in South Africa, the auto maker is bringing its flagship luxury SUV, the electric EX90, to the country in the first half of 2025.

Volvo said in a statement last week: “Engineered to be the safest Volvo ever, the EX90 introduces the marque’s invisible safety shield.”

The system combines advanced sensing technology, including cameras, radars, and LiDAR, to protect the vehicle’s occupants and other road users. These components are seamlessly integrated with the EX90’s vehicle computers, powered by Volvo’s proprietary software and Nvidia Drive technology.

The EX90 is built on Volvo’s advanced SPA2 platform and joins the brand’s growing lineup of battery-electric vehicles, which includes the EX30, C40 Recharge, and XC40 Recharge. In Twin Motor Performance guise, the EX90 delivers 380 kW of power and 910 N.m of torque, ensuring smooth, powerful performance. This capability allows the EX90 to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds.

Felipe Yagi, head of marketing and communications at Volvo Car South Africa, says the EX90 will resonate with those seeking a spacious, luxurious family SUV without compromising their choice for an electric vehicle.

Photo courtesy Volvo

“The EX90 has already made a strong impression internationally,” he said. “With its cutting-edge safety features and luxurious interior, the EX90 embodies the essence of a flagship Volvo, redefining perceptions of electrified luxury.”

Volvo’s most advanced electric vehicle redefines long-distance EV travel by addressing range anxiety. The EX90 claims a huge 751 km on a single charge in urban driving and 604 km on the combined cycle, making it well-suited for extended road trips. Its 111 kWh battery can be recharged from 10% to 80% in 30 minutes using a 250 kW DC fast charger, ensuring minimal downtime during journeys.

Local pricing and specifications for the EX90 lineup will be announced closer to the South African launch later this year.