Hey Google, can I park here?

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

Future Volvo vehicles will use Gemini to understand road signs, parking restrictions, and landmarks in real time.

Volvo Cars and Google are developing Gemini-powered driving features that could answer questions such as “Can I park here?” by interpreting a vehicle’s surroundings in real time. The technology was showcased in the EX60 at Google I/O last month (May 2026).

In what the companies call “a world first”, Gemini was demonstrated using vehicle camera data to interpret road signs, lane markings, landmarks, and parking restrictions in real time.

The system aims to enable a more helpful driving experience by recalling road signs, making sense of lane markings, or providing more information about landmarks and restaurants.

“Take parking as an example,” says Volvo. “By reading and interpreting parking signs in real time, the system helps drivers quickly understand restrictions, time limits, permit requirements or charging rules. Instead of second-guessing whether a space is valid, drivers receive clear guidance exactly when and where they need it.”

Alwin Bakkenes, Volvo head of global software engineering, says: “The EX60 provides an ideal platform to explore the future of contextually aware driving experiences. Working closely with Google as a lead device partner allows us to help bring the latest advances in AI into the automotive environment faster and more collaboratively than ever before.”

The concepts provide an early look at how contextually aware AI experiences will in the future become part of the everyday driving experience. This is made possible by the Gemini model’s multi-modal understanding (AI’s ability to combine and interpret inputs such as voice, images, and context to understand a situation), the EX60’s neural processing engine (a dedicated processor that runs AI tasks in real time on-device), and software-defined architecture.

Immersive Navigation from Google Maps

Volvo plans to be among the first to introduce Immersive Navigation from Google Maps into its cars. With a new 3D view, Immersive Navigation is designed to offer more intuitive guidance for drivers, helping them stay informed and focused on the road.

Drivers can view a route with redesigned buildings, tunnels, and overpasses. This approach aims to help drivers easily understand complex roads and turns. According to Volvo, the design is particularly valuable in urban environments where skyscrapers and dense intersections can make it difficult to see the road ahead.

The system is designed to provide natural voice guidance with helpful instructions that call out real-world landmarks in addition to distance and timing, such as “Go past this light and take the next left after the library”.

Patrick Brady, Google VP of Android for Cars, says: “We’re excited to partner with Volvo Cars on helping build the next generation of driving experiences for the real world. In the future, Gemini will make your drive more helpful by allowing you to learn more about your surroundings while on the road. And with Immersive Navigation, we’re bringing Google Maps’ biggest update in over a decade to our drivers.”

Immersive Navigation from Google Maps will first be available in the Volvo EX60, EX90 and ES90.

Features may differ depending on subscription, and results may vary. Google Gemini is AI and can make mistakes. Connected apps require setup and providing necessary permissions. Compatibility and availability vary. 18+.