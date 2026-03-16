Volvo ES90: Silent power, loud impressions

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Volvo ES90 is the brand’s elegant all-electric flagship, with long-distance capability and cutting-edge technology, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

It is not every day that I get to swap the office hum for the breathtaking vistas of KwaZulu-Natal, but the local launch of the new Volvo ES90 provided the perfect excuse. There are car launches, and then there are experiences that stay with one long after the journey ends. The launch of the new Volvo ES90 in South Africa falls into the latter category.

Set against the lush, rolling landscapes of KwaZulu-Natal, the introduction of Volvo’s latest fully electric flagship felt wonderfully fitting. The region’s sweeping roads, coastal air and dramatic scenery created the perfect stage to experience what this elegant new electric sedan is capable of. And experience it we did.

I had the privilege of sharing the drive with Brendon Staniforth of Maroela Media. He is a man who knows his cars and was able to explain how simple it is to put the Volvo ES90 into almost autonomous mode. I say almost, because autonomous driving is not yet legal in South Africa and many other countries.

From the first moment behind the wheel, the ES90 felt every bit like a next-generation flagship. Volvo has blended long-distance capability, luxury and future-ready technology into a sleek and elegant package that turns heads without shouting for attention.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The ES90 launches locally in rear-wheel drive form, powered by a single electric motor that produces 245 kW and 480 Nm. of torque. As with many electric vehicles, the power delivery is immediate and wonderfully smooth. The sprint from 0 to 100 km/h takes just 6.6 seconds, while the top speed is limited to 180 km/h, in keeping with Volvo’s long-standing commitment to safety. Braking in the Volvo is like touching a soft responsive cushion that knows exactly what to do. There was no jerking when the lucky packet drivers suddenly swerved in front of us and we had to “slam” on brakes.

However, performance is only part of the story. The range truly stands out. With a claimed driving range of up to 755km, based on WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicles Test Procedure) testing standards, the ES90 is built for South African distances. Long drives between cities suddenly feel far less daunting when range anxiety fades into the background.

The ES90 is built on Volvo’s dedicated SPA2 electric architecture, which it shares with the Volvo EX90. This platform introduces an advanced 800-volt electrical system, which allows significantly faster charging and improved efficiency.

Powered by a 92kWh battery, the ES90 is impressively frugal with energy, using just 15.9kWh per 100km. When connected to a compatible DC fast charger, the battery can charge from 10 to 80% in as little as 25 minutes. That means a quick coffee stop rather than a lengthy delay when travelling long distances, provided the charge station is available.

Volvo has also ensured the ES90 is prepared for real-world conditions. South African motorists know that temperatures can swing from blazing heat to chilly mornings, depending on where one travels. The ES90’s advanced battery thermal management system carefully regulates temperature to maintain performance and efficiency in both hot and cold environments.

Inside, the ES90 continues Volvo’s tradition of creating calm and beautifully designed zen interiors. The minimalist approach results in a cabin that feels clean, modern and wonderfully relaxing. High quality materials and carefully considered design details create an atmosphere that feels more like a lounge than a conventional car interior.

The quietness of electric propulsion adds to that sense of calm. Even on the open roads of KwaZulu-Natal, the cabin remained remarkably peaceful.

Technology is another area where the ES90 stands out. The car is designed to improve over time through over-the-air software updates. This means the vehicle can gain new features and enhancements long after it leaves the showroom floor.

Safety, of course, remains central to the Volvo identity. Advanced driver assistance features include Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Information with Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping Aid, Collision Avoidance and Mitigation, and Road Sign Information. Higher specification models add Pilot Assist steering support and enhanced parking assistance, using a network of ultrasonic sensors and cameras.

The ES90 will be offered locally in three trim levels: Core, Plus and Ultra. The entry-level Core model is generously equipped, with four-zone climate control, a panoramic roof, Nordico upholstery, heated front seats, a head-up display and Park Assist Pilot.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Moving up to Plus adds further comfort features, while the flagship Ultra introduces luxuries, such as adaptive air suspension, an electrochromatic panoramic roof, soft-close doors, massage front seats and a 360-degree camera system.

Practicality has not been forgotten either. The boot offers 446 litres of luggage space, expanding to 1,427 litres when the rear seats are folded. There is also a small 27 litre front storage compartment for additional cargo.

After spending time with the ES90 on the roads of KwaZulu-Natal, one thing became very clear. This is not another electric vehicle. It is a finely engineered flagship that blends technology, comfort and range in a way that feels genuinely ready for the future of South African motoring.

Pricing for the Volvo ERS90 starts from R1,590,000. To make the switch to electric easier, Volvo is throwing in some fantastic perks:

A five-year/100,000 km warranty and maintenance plan.

An eight-year battery warranty.

A GridCars wallbox (including installation) for your home.

Three years of in-car data.

Two years of free public charging (Ts & Cs apply).

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.